Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported plans to return to the United Kingdom with their children have reignited questions about whether the Sussexes can ever repair their fractured relationship with the royal family.

The prospect of Harry and Meghan bringing their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, to Britain has fuelled fresh speculation about a possible reconciliation. However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes any attempt to rebuild ties faces a significant obstacle: a deep lack of trust within the family.

His remarks come as royal experts continue to debate the Sussexes' motives for pursuing closer contact with senior royals after years of public criticism, explosive interviews and damaging revelations.

'A Gigantic Publicity Stunt'

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Fitzwilliams, a veteran royal commentator frequently consulted by British media on royal affairs, questioned whether the Sussexes' anticipated UK visit would genuinely improve family relations. Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming UK trip with their children, the royal expert described it as 'a trap.'

'It's a trap of sorts, but of course it's a legitimate one. It is, in reality, a gigantic publicity stunt,' he claimed on GB News.

According to Fitzwilliams, any reunion would be complicated by the lingering fallout from years of public disclosures about private family matters. He also believed that Prince William is unlikely to meet his younger brother and sister-in-law because he feels 'deeply betrayed' by their actions. King Charles, meanwhile, is viewed as taking a softer approach.

Fitzwilliams described the monarch as 'more emollient,' but warned that trust remains the central issue and that any attempts at reconciliation would likely play out in public.

'Much of this will be played out in public, the issue is one of trust and the Sussexes simply cannot appreciate the need for privacy in what appears to be their desire to have closer relations with the family they so publicly betrayed,' he added.

Why Some Royal Experts Question Prince Harry's Motives for UK Trip

The possibility of a family reunion has also prompted scrutiny of Harry's reasons for seeking closer ties with the royal family.

Some commentators have questioned why the Duke of Sussex would consider bringing Meghan and their children to his home country after spending years highlighting security concerns and pursuing legal action over protection arrangements in the UK.

Some experts believe the Sussexes may be seeking a stronger connection with the royal family amid questions about the long-term strength of their commercial ventures and public profile.

'They need to be part of the royal family again,' broadcaster Mark Dolan claimed on The Sun's Royal Exclusive. 'They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status, they need the elevated position it gives them because at the moment, we've seen that Meghan's popularity is dropping in the United States.'

Royal commentator Phil Dampier suggested Harry may have a more specific goal in mind. One theory is that he hopes to strengthen relations with King Charles ahead of the Invictus Games in 2027, potentially paving the way for the monarch to attend the event as a special guest.

While none of these claims have been confirmed by Harry or Meghan, they have contributed to renewed debate over whether the Sussexes' efforts are primarily personal, strategic, or a combination of both.

Prince Harry and Meghan 'offered stay in royal residence by King' during UK visit next monthhttps://t.co/wysTGOUupW — LBC News (@LBCNews) June 19, 2026

Royal Rift Revisited

The breakdown in relations between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family did not happen overnight. Tensions escalated dramatically following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they made a series of allegations about their treatment within the institution. The interview generated global headlines and intensified scrutiny of the monarchy.

Further strain followed the release of their Netflix documentary series 'Harry & Meghan,' where the couple discussed their experiences inside the royal fold and criticised media coverage surrounding their relationship.

The publication of Harry's memoir, 'Spare', widened the divide even further. In the book, Harry detailed private disagreements with Prince William, described tensions with Queen Camilla and revealed previously undisclosed family conflicts involving Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes' public comments across interviews, documentaries and books have left lasting scars on family relationships, according to many royal observers.

As speculation grows over a potential UK visit involving Archie and Lilibet, questions remain about whether reconciliation is possible. For now, experts suggest any path back towards closer family ties will depend less on public gestures and more on rebuilding trust behind closed doors.