Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK next month for Invictus Games events is unlikely to prompt any warm reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a former royal aide who believes the Prince and Princess of Wales will shun a 'gesture of goodwill' towards the Sussexes.

For context, the visit will be the first time Prince Harry, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been in the UK together for four years. They are due to travel for the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, an adaptive sporting competition for serving personnel and veterans that has long been Harry's flagship project.

King Charles has already offered royal accommodation to his younger son and grandchildren for the trip, a move widely seen as a small but notable step towards reconciliation. It can be recalled that Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage after stepping back from royal duty in 2020 and have since made only brief, often tense visits back.

Whether that olive branch from Charles will be matched by William and Kate is another question entirely.

Royal Expert: William and Kate Unlikely to Take 'Higher Ground'

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who worked for Charles between 2004 and 2011 and also served William, Kate and Harry, told The Express US that he does not expect any personal initiative from the Prince and Princess of Wales when Harry and Meghan land in Britain.

Speaking on behalf of betting firm OLBG, Harrold said any move from William and Kate to host the Sussexes would be purely about optics. In his words, 'If William and Kate were to do something as a gesture of goodwill, it would be taking the higher ground, which I imagine they don't want to do.'

He suggested that if any gathering does happen, it would be driven by the King rather than his feuding sons.

'The only gesture I can imagine is a dinner or a lunch, which is most likely to be held by the King; it isn't something William and Kate would host,' Harrold said. 'The gesture would be for all four of them to turn up. Ultimately, it would come down to whether the brothers want to see each other and will accept the invitation.'

So far, there is no indication that either camp is pushing for that. Harrold was blunt about expectations from Harry and Meghan as well. 'I don't think a gesture will come from Harry and Meghan either. Their coming over to the UK is their way of taking a step, but I don't see them doing anything else to build the bridge.'

He added that the timing will be fraught: 'There hasn't been a reunion in so many years, so it will be an interesting time for everyone.'

Invictus Return, Deepening Rift

On 17 June, the Daily Telegraph reported that Harry would return to the UK next month with Meghan and their children for the Invictus Games countdown, marking the first full family trip since the Platinum Jubilee events in June 2022. Meghan last visited the UK in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Harry himself has made several solo returns since leaving royal life, often tied to Invictus or charity engagements. One of the more notable came on 10 September 2025, when he and King Charles held a private 55‑minute meeting at the King's London residence, their first in‑person conversation in 19 months.

That history makes Charles's latest accommodation offer unsurprising. Multiple outlets, including People, report that as of 19 June there had been no formal response from Harry to the invitation to stay on a royal estate. Previous offers to use rooms at Buckingham Palace have reportedly been declined.

Yet while there has been at least some sporadic contact with his father, the estrangement between Harry and William looks even more entrenched.

Earlier this month, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Sky News Australia that reconciliation between the brothers is 'completely off the cards.' She argued that the fallout from Harry's public criticisms of his family, and the continuing row over his security arrangements in Britain, have pushed William to a place where he sees no realistic path back.

'Actions have consequences and reconciliation with Prince William appears further away than ever before,' Schofield said. 'Harry claims he wants his children to know the United Kingdom.'

Speaking to presenter Rita Panahi, she added that Harry's preferred route of communicating via media interviews and legal action made genuine repair difficult. 'The challenge is, that relationship can't be rebuilt through press briefings. We only know that because his team are telling us, because Harry tells the BBC in a sit down, or in my opinion, extortion, by refusing to bring your children around your family without your preferred security.'

Schofield suggested Invictus may ensure Harry always has a professional reason to return to Britain, but doubted it would magically fix anything at home. 'I think Invictus will always give Harry a reason to come back to the UK, but whether it gives him a path back to his family is a different question entirely. I'm not so sure his family can justify a reunion because of the games.'

Security Standoff Fuels Sussex UK Tensions

Underlying much of this is a standoff over security that has become almost a character in its own right in the Sussex story.

After Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020, they lost taxpayer‑funded police protection in the UK. Decisions about security for royals are made by the Home Office, not the King, meaning even a stay at a royal residence would not automatically restore the level of protection Harry once enjoyed.

Harry has launched legal proceedings to challenge that position, arguing that he cannot safely bring Meghan and their children to Britain without proper security. In a statement to the High Court in London, he said he wanted Archie and Lilibet 'to feel at home' in the UK, which he described as 'central to the heritage' of his children, but insisted that 'cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.'

He went further, saying, 'I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too.'

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That 'security stuff', as he called it in a BBC interview last year, has become deeply entangled with the family split. Harry told the broadcaster he would 'love reconciliation' and did not see any 'point in continuing to fight anymore,' particularly in light of King Charles's cancer diagnosis announced in 2024.

'Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has,' he said, claiming, 'He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.'

It is a bleak picture: a son saying his father will not speak to him over security disputes, a brother who reportedly believes reconciliation is out of reach, and a looming family visit likely to be choreographed around avoiding each other rather than reconnecting.