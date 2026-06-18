Prince Harry is privately 'reeling' over what one commentator has branded Meghan Markle's 'tone-deaf' social media post featuring Princess Lilibet, just weeks before the couple's first return to the UK in four years, according to a new report. The claim, centred on the Sussexes' contrasting attitudes to publicity, has reignited scrutiny of how they present their family in public and online.

The fresh criticism follows a steady drumbeat of commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post-royal life in California, where they have built a media and lifestyle brand while insisting they value privacy. The tension between those two ideas has long fascinated royal watchers, and this latest flare-up is being presented as another sign that the Sussexes' once 'perfect facade' is under strain.

'Chasm' Between Duty And Branding, Says Royal Writer

The latest broadside comes from Daily Mail columnist Liz Jones, who argued that Harry and Meghan are now in 'serious trouble' because their approaches to publicity expose a deeper divide in priorities.

According to Jones, Harry remains driven by 'commitment to duty' and a desire to 'do good', while Meghan is 'obsessed with building an influencer brand'. She suggested this difference has become more obvious over the past year, pointing to a string of moments where their public image jarred with expectations of royalty.

Jones recalled the backlash last November when Harry and Meghan attended Kris Jenner's birthday party in the United States while the rest of the Royal Family were marking Remembrance back in Britain. The event, packed with American celebrity royalty rather than the military kind, was widely covered on both sides of the Atlantic.

Jones argued that, in that setting, Meghan looked entirely in her element, but Harry appeared 'undeniably uncomfortable'. It was, in her telling, an early sign that the couple were not always aligned in how they wanted to be seen.

Australia Tour And A Growing Split In Style

Earlier this year, Jones pointed to the Sussexes' tour of Australia as another sign of that split. The visit was billed around veterans and charitable work, but she claimed Meghan 'ensured she found every opportunity for self-promotion', while Harry gravitated towards ex-service personnel.

Her sharpest criticism, though, was reserved for Meghan's recent post featuring Princess Lilibet.

Before delivering a speech about children in Switzerland, Meghan shared a mirror selfie of herself getting ready with Lilibet beside her. It looked like standard Instagram content: glossy, intimate, easy to share. Fans saw a working mother trying to balance a public role with family life.

Critics, Jones included, saw a misjudgement.

She argued the post jarred with the seriousness of the event and with Harry's oft-stated wish to keep his children out of the spotlight. In her column, she branded the move 'tone-deaf' and said it was easy to picture Harry struggling with it.

'Surely the irony can't have been lost on Harry,' she wrote, suggesting one could 'imagine him reeling at his wife's tone-deaf approach, particularly because his preference for privacy is no secret.'

Kensington Palace has not responded to the piece, and the Sussexes' camp has stayed silent publicly. Their defenders insist the couple are entitled to shape their own family narrative after years of hostile tabloid coverage, which is precisely where this fight over who controls the images and the story keeps circling back.

Fame, Privacy And Competing Priorities

Jones also reached back to Harry's memoir Spare to underline her point. In the book, Harry describes fame as 'a joke' and 'fancy captivity', and paints a vivid picture of the mental and emotional toll of growing up as a royal in the full glare of global attention.

For him, according to Jones, visibility is a means to an end: a way to support veterans, mental health campaigns and other causes. For Meghan, she argued, 'the perfect life is all about branding and staying relevant'.

It is a stark framing, and obviously one-sided, but it echoes a question that has hovered over the couple's Netflix deals, podcast ventures and lifestyle projects from day one. Where is the line between using your fame for good and just doing slick content to keep the clicks coming?

Those who have worked with the Sussexes generally say Harry is at his most animated in settings far removed from red carpets or glossy shoots, particularly around military veterans and charitable projects. Meghan, by contrast, appears most relaxed in front of cameras, on stages and in curated digital moments. That contrast feeds the narrative Jones is pushing.

Mounting Pressure Before UK Homecoming

Jones ended her analysis by asking whether the couple can reconcile their 'starkly different approaches to publicity' as they prepare to bring their young family back to Britain next month. It will be their first joint visit in four years and, inevitably, a high-wire moment.

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Harry's last major spell in the UK, around the publication of Spare, was dominated by rows over security, royal rifts and his portrayal of family members. Meghan has been largely absent from the British public stage since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Their return, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now older and more recognisable, will test how serious they really are about that oft-cited word 'privacy'. Every move will be filmed, photographed and dissected. Every candid snap risks becoming front-page fodder.

If Jones is right and Harry is privately 'reeling' at some of Meghan's branding choices, that strain will be hard to keep off-camera for long. If she is wrong, and the couple are more strategically aligned than outsiders assume, the UK trip will offer a rare chance to show it in real time.

Either way, the days when the Sussexes could glide by on a 'perfect facade' appear to be over. The spotlight has not dimmed. It has just shifted to the cracks.