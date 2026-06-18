Prince Harry is said to be growing increasingly frustrated in California after Meghan Markle's ambitious plans for a luxury vacation home in Portugal, reportedly designed in the image of Soho House, collided with her own warnings that the couple need to 'cut back' on spending.

For context, Prince Harry and Meghan have spent the past four years rebuilding their lives in Montecito after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relied on big‑ticket media deals, high‑profile interviews and, more recently, Meghan's new lifestyle brand, As Ever, to fund the kind of sprawling, security‑heavy existence that does not come cheap.

Now, several entertainment outlets claim that the money is not flowing as freely as it once did and that the financial pressure is starting to seep into their marriage. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Prince Harry Baulks At 'Best Of The Best' Portugal Retreat

According to Star Magazine, Meghan, 44, has 'quite a vision' for the couple's proposed Mediterranean bolt‑hole in Portugal. Citing unnamed insiders, the outlet reports that she has turned to the design team behind the exclusive Soho House clubs to recreate that members‑only aesthetic in their European hideaway.

'Meghan is constantly in mogul mode,' one Star source is quoted as saying, characterising the duchess as someone hunting for 'alternative income streams' and eyeing the Portugal property as a high‑end house‑flipping showcase, the sort of thing a certain celebrity set treats almost like a sport. The plan, the insider suggests, is less modest family escape and more glossy calling card.

The As Ever founder 'wants people to be impressed by her impeccable taste' and is pushing for the 'best of the best' finishes, furnishings and fixtures throughout the home, the report claims.

Prince Harry, 41, reportedly does not share that enthusiasm for top‑shelf everything. The same insider says the Duke 'just wants this to be a comfy family home, where they can go and relax', and 'doesn't see any reason for every detail to be the ultimate in luxury.'

On its face, that sounds like a fairly standard couples' clash over interiors. But the row takes on a sharper edge against another detail in Star's reporting: allies close to the Sussexes allegedly describe their cash flow, or the lack of it, as a 'major concern,' saying the pair are now 'watching every dollar.'

If true, Prince Harry's annoyance is not simply about taste. 'It's especially frustrating for him because she's been on him constantly about how they need to cut back on expenses and budget better and then she's turning around planning to pour all this money into the house,' the insider says. 'It doesn't make sense to Harry one bit,' they add, arguing that the Portugal project highlights 'very glaring differences in their priorities.'

There has been no comment from representatives for Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on the Portugal claims, and the couple rarely engage with this kind of tabloid narrative unless they deem it defamatory. For now, these accounts remain one‑sided and unattributed to anyone actually on their payroll.

Financial Tension And 'Heated Rows' Around Prince Harry's Role

The dust‑up over Portugal lands amid a broader wave of speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wrestling with a more serious financial squeeze.

A separate report carried by Reality Tea claims the couple have been having a 'string of heated rows' in recent weeks over money. Again quoting an unnamed source, it alleges Meghan has been in 'panic mode' as income has slowed, telling the outlet: 'The fact of the matter is they need to generate as much income as they can to fund their current lifestyle, and the money isn't coming in as it did before.'

The same source claims Meghan 'feels utterly cheated that the lifestyle they've built may not last forever' and wants Harry to 'find something he can do that can contribute to their finances significantly, and stick to it.'

Previous gossip‑column lines have pushed this further, suggesting the duchess is 'tired' of steering most of the money‑making efforts herself and has told her husband to 'step up financially.' None of this has been corroborated by public filings or on‑record statements. The Sussexes' actual bank balance remains private. What is real is the scale of the lifestyle they have chosen, and the brutal math that comes with security, staff, international travel and a Montecito postcode.

It is also worth noting that some of the same reports present Meghan as both the ruthless cost‑cutter and the person dreaming up an ultra‑luxury Portugal show home. That contradiction may say more about the tabloids' need for drama than it does about the couple's real spreadsheet, but it does echo a tension a lot of couples know all too well: one partner worrying about the bills while the other falls in love with expensive new plans.

The Portugal saga, if it exists in the way described, slots neatly into that pattern. On one side, a duchess in 'mogul mode,' trying to alchemise property and branding into fresh revenue and social clout. On the other, a prince who, by these accounts, would rather have a low‑key, lived‑in space than a glossy Soho House-by-the-sea, especially if they are meant to be tightening belts.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.