Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported plan to return to the UK with their children for the first time in years is already triggering fresh royal tensions, with one commentator claiming the move could deeply frustrate Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at odds with the royal family after they stepped back from their royal duties and moved to California.

The prospect of them returning as a family has reignited debate over their standing within the monarchy, particularly given their public criticism of the institution since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020. While the trip is reportedly tied to Prince Harry's work with the Invictus Games, some royal watchers believe the visit carries wider significance.

Why Prince William Could See Harry and Meghan's UK Return as a Threat

Broadcaster Mark Dolan suggested the Sussexes' return would be difficult for Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arguing it could disrupt the balance within the royal family. He said Meghan is 'in a pickle across the board' and claimed the planned visit suggests the couple may need renewed royal association.

'They need to be part of the Royal family again,' Dolan claimed on The Sun's Royal Exclusive. 'They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status, they need the elevated position it gives them because at the moment, we've seen that Meghan's popularity is dropping in the United States.'

Dolan added that Prince Harry and Markle's visit to the UK will be 'a great moment for them and a terrible blow for Team Wales. He also claimed that the heir to the throne would likely not be delighted by the visit.

'Prince William will be furious,' Dolan continued.

The broadcaster also questioned whether the visit is purely personal or partly strategic, suggesting the couple may be seeking renewed relevance through their royal links.

Royal expert Jennie Bond also expressed uncertainty over whether King Charles III would meet Meghan Markle during the trip, noting the monarch must carefully navigate family tensions.

'The King will be wary in how he acts to avoid offending his other son William,' Bond said.

Meghan Markle will return to the UK for the first time in almost four years as she joins Prince Harry on his upcoming trip alongside their two children.https://t.co/GLEWpRfe3A — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 17, 2026

Why Prince William May Still Resent the Sussexes

Any reunion remains complicated by years of strained relations between Prince Harry and senior royals.

Harry and Meghan have publicly criticised the royal household through interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' making trust difficult to rebuild. Their allegations regarding royal life placed significant pressure on the institution and reportedly damaged Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Dolan suggested the timing of the reported UK return may not be coincidental, especially amid speculation over the Sussexes' finances. According to recent reports, there are rumours that money may be tight for the couple as several commercial ventures face questions over long-term momentum.

He argued this may indicate they 'want to be back in the royal fold'.

Reports of financial strain have intensified scrutiny around the Sussexes' next moves, with some commentators questioning whether closer royal ties could benefit their public image and business prospects.

Why Prince Harry Is Returning to the UK Now

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The reported visit is linked to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, the sporting event founded by Prince Harry for wounded and injured service personnel.

However, Dolan questioned why Harry needs to return in person with his entire family. He argued the duke could have simply recorded a remote message instead.

That has fuelled speculation that the trip may carry personal and symbolic significance beyond the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan have not brought their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Britain in several years.

The last time the family visited the UK together was in June 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Their stay was brief and notably low-profile.

Security remains another major factor. Harry has continued fighting for enhanced protection while in Britain, arguing he cannot safely bring his family to the UK without adequate security arrangements. That dispute has remained central to his fractured relationship with the institution he left behind.

Whether the Sussexes' return leads to reconciliation or further tension remains unclear. But if the visit goes ahead, it is likely to place fresh pressure on an already fragile royal family dynamic.