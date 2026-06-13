Katie Price has said she may marry again, even though she is already married to Lee Andrews, who is in a Dubai jail, as she promoted a new four-part documentary charting three decades of her life in the public eye at the Sheffield Documentary Festival on 12 June 2026.

The former glamour model, 48, has been married four times and engaged another nine times, and the programme, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, follows the long, uneven route that has taken her from tabloid fixture to reality television mainstay. It is billed as a new chapter in her life, but Price made clear that the past still has a firm grip on the present.

The Marriage Question

Speaking on stage, Price did not pretend her romantic history had been straightforward. 'Men have been my downfall for most of it,' she said, a line that landed with the weary confidence of someone who has heard versions of the same judgement for years and no longer feels the need to dress it up.

Yet she was not speaking like someone defined entirely by regret. Asked whether she might marry again, she left the door open to a fifth wedding. 'How many more marriages? I don't know,' she said later, while joking that Sky should check back on her in another 20 years. The remark was playful, but only just. The uncertainty around her private life remains very real, and the rumours that she could cut ties with Andrews have not been confirmed.

What she did stress, repeatedly, was that she feels in control of herself in a way she has not always managed before. 'I am so proud, you know. I've got beautiful kids. I've still got an amazing family,' she said. 'There's not that many friends left for me, because I've learned that some of the friends are people I've needed to get rid of.'

The line drew a neat boundary between the old life and the one she says she is trying to build. Price described herself as 'the best version I've ever been' and said she felt as though she had 'been in a washing machine and come out the other side with the experience and the knowledge.' It is not a polished image, but it is a vivid one, and it fits a figure whose career has always been part spectacle, part endurance test.

The Weight Of One's Own Story

The documentary, helmed by Paddy Wivell, appears to have given Price a rare chance to tell the story on her own terms. She said his approach and the bond he developed with her persuaded her to speak more openly about her past than she has before. That openness extended to former partners too, with Wivell also managing to bring Dane Bowers and Gareth Gates on camera.

Price said she was 'shocked' by Gareth's comments in episode two. In the first episode, she called Bowers 'the love of my life,' a phrase that carries a particular sting given how young they were when they split. According to Price, he had tried to stop her posing topless, and she later released a racy calendar anyway. It was one of several episodes in a life that has repeatedly blurred the line between personal decision and public performance.

Other relationships followed, among them her romance with footballer Dwight Yorke. The documentary does not appear to be smoothing those memories into something neat. Price said that at times the process of revisiting them became overwhelming and she had to stop interview sessions early because she became too upset.

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That detail matters. It pulls the story away from celebrity gossip and back towards something more difficult, and more recognisable. For all the headlines about marriages, split-ups and jail, Price's account suggests the real strain has been trying to revisit a life that has long been lived in public, often with little protection from it. She told the festival audience that her children are hearing 'noise' at the moment, and that she wants them eventually to see what she has actually built rather than what is said about her.

'You've got to work for what you get,' she said. 'I'm a survivor. I've definitely got courage and the work ethic. Still hungry for it, still got the drive.'