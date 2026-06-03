Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumoured to be getting married on 3 July 2026 in New York City, although not much is known about the event at this time. As excitement around the wedding continues to grow, fans have been wondering which celebrities are on the guest list.

New claims about the guest list have sparked discussion online. Reports suggest that model Keleigh Teller and her husband, actor Miles Teller, will not be attending the wedding, leading some fans to wonder whether the couple is still close with the singer.

What Happened Between Taylor and Keleigh?

Swift and Keleigh have been friends for more than a decade. While it's not known exactly how they met, they were already spending time together in 2015 when the singer was touring for 1989.

The friendship continued over the years. In 2021, Swift cast Keleigh and Miles in the music video for her song 'I Bet You Think About Me,' which was directed by It Ends With Us and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Swift and Keleigh were frequently seen together in late 2023, with several dinner outings in December. They also attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024. The last time the two were seen together was at the Super Bowl in 2024.

As noted by Page Six, Keleigh still follows Swift on Instagram, but has stopped regularly liking her posts. According to their recent report, Keleigh and Miles aren't on Swift and Kelce's wedding guest list, leading to renewed speculation about the state of their friendship.

No Invite for Keleigh and Miles Teller?

In November 2025, Miles was asked if he and Keleigh would be attending Swift and Kelce's wedding.

'I don't know. That is gonna be, I imagine, one impressive wedding. But yeah, just very happy for them. I've known Trav for a while, too, and I think they're having a blast. That's the point,' he told Parade.

More recently, Page Six reported that Keleigh and Miles are not invited to the wedding, though no reason was given.

TMZ also reported that sources claimed Swift and Keleigh are no longer as close as they once were, with mutual friends hoping 'things will be reconciled before the wedding.'

Read more Taylor Swift Drops Former Best Friends From Wedding List Because Travis Kelce Demands Total Privacy Taylor Swift Drops Former Best Friends From Wedding List Because Travis Kelce Demands Total Privacy

According to TMZ, 'the source described it as being a "sad time" for the friendship.' A source also told TMZ that 'Taylor and Keleigh grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles.'

Swift has not shared many details about the ceremony, but as interest in the event continues to grow, attention has turned to which friends and celebrities may be invited.

Actress and musician Suki Waterhouse is one of the publicly confirmed guests, telling Variety that she plans to attend.

'I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing,' Waterhouse said.

Zoë Kravitz has also reportedly been invited despite rumours of a feud. Other celebrities also reportedly invited to the wedding include Cara Delevingne, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, and Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn.