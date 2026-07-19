Nine people sustained critical gunshot wounds and a fleeing suspect was shot by police during an overnight mass shooting in downtown Tucson early on Sunday. The violence erupted at around 2 a.m. outside a commercial business on the 100 block of East Congress Street, where a confrontation between two groups rapidly escalated into a chaotic exchange of gunfire.

Upon hearing the gunshots, patrolling Tucson police officers immediately rushed to the scene near Sixth Avenue. Police said the suspect had been given multiple commands before being struck.

This weekend marked the tenth officer-involved shooting in the Tucson area this year alone, and the 52nd statewide. Just hours earlier on Saturday, two separate police shootings unfolded in the Valley, involving authorities from Chandler and Mesa.

Chaos In Central Tucson

Details surrounding the exact cause of the dispute remain scarce. Nine adult victims suffered severe injuries, primarily to their arms and legs, when the violence outside the venue escalated.

Officers administered emergency first aid to both the victims and the downed suspect before Tucson Fire crews transported them to a hospital. The suspect remains in a life-threatening condition. No police officers were harmed during the intervention.

The volume of casualties prompted a strong response from local leadership. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero condemned the incident as 'another serious and senseless act of gun violence', praising the rapid response of emergency personnel who 'instinctively ran towards the gunfire'.

'As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims,' Romero noted, offering her prayers for the victims' speedy recovery. 'It affects all of us, family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety.'

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING



The @PimaTeam has been activated for an officer-involved shooting near E. Congress St. & N. 6th Ave. A suspect is in custody and multiple victims are being treated for critical injuries.



Traffic is shut down... pic.twitter.com/mTkayBJ8JD — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 19, 2026

Pima County Launches Tucson Shooting Probe

Mayor Romero also addressed gun legislation, pointing to what she called 'easy access to guns and Arizona's weak gun safety laws' as the root cause of the continuing danger to public spaces.

With the downtown core tightly cordoned off, an extensive, multi-agency investigation is now underway. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, spearheaded by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has taken charge of the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case.

Simultaneously, the Tucson Police Department is conducting a parallel internal review to determine if any operational policies were breached when the patrol officer discharged their weapon.

Investigators are currently urging anyone with mobile phone video footage or eyewitness accounts to contact authorities. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Major thoroughfares, including Sixth Avenue between Pennington Street and Broadway Boulevard, remain closed whilst the investigation continues.

Authorities have scheduled an 8am press briefing at the southeast junction of East Broadway Boulevard and North Sixth Street. The wider transport network is also heavily disrupted, prompting the immediate closure of the RTC bus station.

Witnesses submitting footage to the 88-CRIME hotline should explicitly quote the Pima County Sheriff's Department case number 260719048.

Police confirmed there is no active search underway. However, the identities of the suspect and the involved officer were not immediately released.

Authorities have yet to disclose what precipitated the shooting, whether the incident was targeted or random, and what specific charges the suspect may face.