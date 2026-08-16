The meteorite that smashed through the roof of a New Jersey home contains amino acids and other organic compounds that scientists describe as building blocks of life. The rock, named the Hillsborough meteorite, crashed into a house in Hillsborough, New Jersey, on 16 July 2024 after a bright fireball travelled across the north-eastern United States.

Researchers have now analysed the recovered fragments and found a diverse collection of carbon-bearing compounds, amino acids and other prebiotic molecules. The findings were published in Science Advances on 15 July 2026.

What Scientists Found Inside the Meteorite

The Hillsborough meteorite has been classified as a rare CM1/2 carbonaceous chondrite, a primitive type of meteorite that can preserve material from the early Solar System. Scientists detected hundreds of amino acids in the meteorite.

According to NASA scientist Danny Glavin, many of those compounds are rare or absent in life on Earth, indicating that they are genuinely extraterrestrial in origin. Amino acids are important because they are used to build proteins, which are essential components of living organisms.

However, finding amino acids in a meteorite does not mean scientists have found life beyond Earth. Instead, the discovery shows that some of the chemical ingredients associated with life can form and survive in space rocks.

Researchers also identified a range of other organic compounds and prebiotic molecules. Together, these findings provide evidence that the chemistry needed for life was present in parts of the early Solar System.

Ancient Brine Found in Meteorite

The meteorite also contains evidence that its parent asteroid was once exposed to concentrated salty fluids. Scientists found salt-rich material that appears to have formed when brine-like water interacted with the asteroid's minerals.

The evidence provides a record of ancient water activity on the meteorite's parent body and offers researchers another way to investigate how water and organic chemistry interacted in the early Solar System. The discovery is particularly useful because researchers are interested in how asteroids may have contributed water and organic material to the young Earth.

The Hillsborough meteorite does not prove that it delivered the ingredients for life to Earth, but its chemistry provides evidence about the environments in which those compounds could exist before reaching a developing planet.

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Why a Roof-Crash Made This Meteorite a Scientific Goldmine

The circumstances surrounding the meteorite's recovery also made the discovery unusually valuable. After the rock crashed through the roof, fragments were collected quickly and carefully stored, limiting their exposure to Earth's environment.

That helped scientists study the material before significant contamination could alter its chemistry. NASA researchers have described the recovered fragments as exceptionally pristine examples of this meteorite class.

The meteorite entered Earth's atmosphere at roughly 32,000 mph (51,500 km/h), with observations of the fireball reported across several north-eastern US states. Tracking data helped researchers trace its trajectory back towards the asteroid belt.

The combination of a witnessed fall, rapid recovery and unusual chemical composition has made Hillsborough an important scientific sample. The Hillsborough meteorite is more than a rock that struck a house. Its rapid recovery and pristine condition have given scientists an unusually clear window into the early Solar System's chemistry.