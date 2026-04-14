Jason Thomas Nichols, the California man whose viral Ring doorbell footage captured him demanding to see a child while identifying himself as a fictional wizard, saw his bail surge to $250,000 (£185,000) during a Monday arraignment after prosecutors added a child molestation charge stemming from a separate incident two days before the break-in.

Nichols, 30, appeared before Solano County Superior Court Judge William Pendergast on April 13 for his first court appearance. He shook his head as the judge read the complaint, but did not enter a plea.

UPDATE: Jason Thomas Nichols, 29, makes 1st court appearance in Fairfield home invasion in which he was confronted by homeowner w/shovel - whom he disarmed, per #SolanoDA. Resident’s wife is pregnant. Nichols accused of annoying child in 2nd case, per @FairfieldPolice. 5p @KTVU pic.twitter.com/BmUtTxpLCe — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 13, 2026

New Charge Tied to Separate Encounter

The Fairfield Police Department confirmed in a statement that the additional charge of annoying or molesting a child under 18 relates to an alleged April 5 encounter involving Nichols and a witness's child. The department said the charge was added while Nichols was already in custody for the April 7 home invasion.

A Fairfield Police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that the April 5 incident involved a different child from the 5-year-old who was inside the Burbank Court residence during the break-in. Authorities have not released further details due to the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of a minor.

Read more Harry Dresden Delusion Ends in Felony Charges: Jason Nichols Goes from Fictional Wizard to Facing Homeowner with Shovel Harry Dresden Delusion Ends in Felony Charges: Jason Nichols Goes from Fictional Wizard to Facing Homeowner with Shovel

The new charge pushed Nichols' bail from its original $35,000 (£26,000) to $250,000 (£185,000). Investigators said Nichols lives behind the victim's home, though a motive has not been determined.

Footage Captured Threat and Forced Entry

The incident began around 9 a.m. on April 7 when Nichols approached the residence wearing a black trench coat, a Demon Slayer anime shirt, and flip flops. Ring doorbell footage showed him banging on the front door while demanding to see the family's daughter.

When the homeowner asked who he was, Nichols declared himself to be 'Harry Dresden,' the wizard protagonist of Jim Butcher's urban fantasy novel series The Dresden Files.

Unable to force open the front door, Nichols broke a gate and entered through a sliding glass door. The homeowner's pregnant wife and 5-year-old child hid in the garage.

Interior footage captured Nichols searching rooms and shouting profanities while demanding to know the girl's whereabouts.

NEW: Deranged man who banged on Fairfield door screaming “Where is your daughter?” identified as Jason Thomas Nichols



The man captured in viral video banging on a door in Fairfield, California, and yelling “where is your daughter?” has been identified as Jason Thomas Nichols,… pic.twitter.com/0Q4gxNo6ST — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) April 10, 2026

Homeowner's Restraint May Have Prevented Tragedy

The homeowner, who had been monitoring the situation remotely via the Ring camera, rushed back and confronted Nichols armed with a shovel. Both men sustained head injuries during the physical altercation.

One exchange captured on video showed the homeowner asking Nichols if he was military, seemingly attempting to assess whether the intruder was experiencing a mental health episode. Nichols claimed he was, though this has not been verified.

The homeowner later told Nichols on camera, 'I'm giving you a chance. Get the f--- out of my house.' Officers arrived within minutes and took Nichols into custody outside without further incident.

Unverified Claims of Mental Health Crisis

The footage has sparked online discussion about mental health and home security. One Facebook user, identifying herself as MsTara W. Hunter, claimed to have researched Nichols' background and alleged he is a military veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia who was experiencing a mental health episode.

This claim has not been verified by any medical or official source, and no formal psychiatric assessment has been publicly released.

The Fairfield Police Department commended the homeowner's actions in an April 12 statement, writing, 'We also want to recognise the actions of the homeowner, who worked to protect his family while officers were responding to the scene.'

Nichols faces five charges in total. The original four felonies are first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, criminal threats with intent to terrorise, and vandalism.

What Happens Next

Nichols remains in custody at the Solano County Jail on $250,000 bail (£185,000). His next legal steps include a readiness conference scheduled for April 23, 2026, followed by a preliminary hearing on April 24.

During these proceedings, the court will determine if there is sufficient evidence for Nichols to stand trial on all five charges, including the home invasion and the newly added child molestation count.