The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 finale revealed that Alys Rivers may have lived through Aegon the Conqueror's attack on Harrenhal and even been wed to Harren the Black, but that striking backstory was not supplied by George R.R. Martin and does not appear in 'Fire & Blood', according to showrunner Ryan Condal.

Condal has said the idea that Alys was once Harren Hoare's wife originated in the writers' room while they were working on Season 2, although he could not recall which writer first proposed it.

Alys Rivers' Ancient Harrenhal Secret

Warning: Major spoilers

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In the Season 3 finale, Alys tells Aemond Targaryen that her connection to Harrenhal goes back hundreds of years.

She claims that she was present when Aegon the Conqueror attacked Harrenhal and that she was Harren the Black's wife.

When Balerion the Black Dread burned the castle during Aegon's Conquest, Alys says her son survived the destruction but suffered severe burns.

Her attempts to save him eventually led her towards supernatural forces and ancient magic. The experience appears to have transformed Alys, leaving her bound to remain at Harrenhal for generations.

The revelation expands her role. Instead of being a mysterious woman living among the ruins, Alys could be a centuries-old witness to some of the most important events in Westerosi history. However, there is an important qualification.

George R.R. Martin Did Not Give Alys This History

In 'Fire & Blood', Alys Rivers' origins are left uncertain. The book's conflicting historical accounts suggest that she may have been a bastard of House Strong, while Mushroom offers a different version of her history. None of the surviving accounts identifies her as Harren the Black's wife or suggests that she lived through Aegon's Conquest.

That makes the revelation in 'House of the Dragon' an example of the show expanding on Martin's material. It also indicates that the 'Game of Thrones' prequel has altered or added to the backstory of certain characters.

Condal's comments confirm that the idea was developed by the show's writers rather than coming from George R.R. Martin. He also stressed that there remains ambiguity surrounding Alys' story: she could be telling Aemond the truth, but she could also be deliberately deceiving him.

Is Alys Actually Telling the Truth?

Alys has not been presented as a completely reliable storyteller. Her apparent supernatural abilities, visions and cryptic warnings make it difficult for both Aemond and viewers to determine exactly what she knows.

The Season 3 finale therefore leaves open the possibility that her story about Harren the Black contains elements of truth, exaggeration or fabrication.

If she really is hundreds of years old, the implications for Westeros are extensive. She would have witnessed Aegon's Conquest, the creation of the Iron Throne and generations of Targaryen rule before encountering Daemon and Aemond during the Dance of the Dragons.

If Alys is lying, the revelation could instead be an example of her influencing powerful men who arrive at Harrenhal believing they can control the castle.

What Happens to Alys Next?

The question now is whether Martin could eventually reveal a different explanation for Alys in future 'Fire & Blood' material. For now, Condal's comments make one thing clear: the ancient Harrenhal origin seen in Season 3 was not a piece of lore supplied to HBO by Martin. It belongs to the show's version of Alys Rivers.

Whether she was Harren the Black's wife, an immortal survivor of Aegon's Conquest or a woman telling Aemond what she thinks he needs to hear remains an unanswered question in 'House of the Dragon'. All eight episodes of the third season are now available for streaming on HBO Max.