The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 finale put the First Battle of Tumbleton on screen for the first time, but HBO's version diverges sharply from George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', from who lives and dies to where key characters are placed.

Book readers will recognise the broad strokes: a Dragonseed betrayal, the destruction of Tumbleton and a brutal clash between Blacks and Greens. Yet the series reshapes character arcs, alters deaths and shifts the timing of major moments, creating a finale that feels familiar in outline but increasingly unpredictable in detail.

The First Battle of Tumbleton Gets a Major TV Makeover

In 'Fire & Blood', the First Battle of Tumbleton is remembered as one of the Dance of the Dragons' most notorious conflicts. Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White, known thereafter as the Two Betrayers, switch sides after initially fighting for Rhaenyra. Their dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing, help turn the battle in favour of the Greens. Tumbleton is subsequently devastated and sacked.

The HBO version retains that betrayal, but the battle unfolds differently.

The television series has also brought Daemon Targaryen into the action. In the book, Daemon is not leading an army into Tumbleton in the same way; his storyline at this stage involves pursuing Aemond and Vhagar in the Riverlands. The show's decision to place Daemon directly in the wider Tumbleton conflict significantly increases the number of major characters who can affect the outcome.

Ormund Hightower Meets a Changed End

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One of the clearest changes involves Ormund Hightower. In 'Fire & Blood', Ormund is killed during the First Battle of Tumbleton by Roderick Dustin, known as Roddy the Ruin.

His cousin, Ser Bryndon Hightower, also dies during the battle. Roderick himself suffers mortal injuries before eventually dying.

The television adaptation changes the circumstances of Ormund's death rather than simply recreating the book sequence.

Although he is wounded by Roddy after chopping off the Winter Wolves' leader's arm, Ormund is ultimately killed by Silverwing's dragonfire after Ulf attacks Tumbleton after being embarrassed by the Hightower leader.

Gwayne Hightower Takes a Different Path

Another major deviation concerns Gwayne Hightower. In Martin's book, Gwayne is not one of the major players in the First Battle of Tumbleton. His storyline remains connected to King's Landing and the Kingsguard rather than placing him at the centre of the battle.

The show, however, has positioned Gwayne much closer to the Tumbleton storyline. That change makes his survival far less predictable for book readers.

The finale ultimately leaves Daeron Targaryen's fate uncertain, while Gwayne survives the immediate chaos. According to the finale breakdown, Gwayne is caught amid the destruction after Ulf and Silverwing turn the battle into a massacre, but he later regains consciousness and discovers Daeron is missing.

Daeron Targaryen's Fate Is Left in Limbo

Perhaps the biggest unresolved change concerns Daeron Targaryen. In 'Fire & Blood', the young prince and his dragon Tessarion play a large role in the Greens' fight. However, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8 has Tessarion kept hidden while Daeron joins Gwayne to witness Silverwing's attack on the town.

Daeron eventually dies during the Dance, although the exact circumstances surrounding his death are deliberately murky. His body is never definitively identified, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding his final moments.

The Season 3 finale does not definitively kill him during the First Battle of Tumbleton. Instead, Daeron disappears amid the chaos while Tessarion's fate is also left uncertain. That means HBO has effectively preserved some of the ambiguity surrounding his book ending while moving it to a different point in the story.

Helaena Targaryen's Death Is Moved Up

One of the most striking deaths in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 finale is Helaena's. Throughout the third season, Helaena repeatedly tried to escape King's Landing with her mother Alicent, but all of their attempts were thwarted.

When Alicent is sent to Harrenhal, the pregnant queen finds herself alone and constantly being asked by her sister Rhaenyra Targaryen whether the younger woman had dreamed about Rhaenyra's reign.

Ultimately, the trapped Helaena leaps to her death during the First Battle of Tumbleton, which is a major departure from her fate in the books. In 'Fire and Blood', Helaena's suicide happens after the Battle Above the Gods Eye, which kills both her brother and uncle as well as their dragons.

HBO Is Rewriting the Dance's Future

Ultimately, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8 shows that HBO is no longer simply translating 'Fire & Blood' chapter by chapter.

For book readers, that makes the remaining Dance of the Dragons much harder to predict. With major characters surviving events they did not survive in the same way on the page, and others facing different circumstances, Season 4 now has considerably more room to surprise even the most devoted 'Fire & Blood' readers.