George R.R. Martin has quietly shared previously unseen, 'canon' pages from his archives with HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner, prompting fresh jitters among fans still waiting for The Winds of Winter.

The material, described as fully written prose rather than outlines, is being used to shape future seasons of the Game of Thrones prequel, Ira Parker told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published this week.

It has been six years since Martin last released a new book or novella, and more than a decade since The Winds of Winter was first promised.

In the years since, the author has periodically reassured readers that progress is being made on the long‑delayed sixth volume of A Song of Ice and Fire, but the updates have been vague enough that a loud slice of the fandom has stopped taking them at face value.

What Martin is demonstrably writing, right now, is material for Dunk and Egg, the knight-and-squire duo whose adventures underpin HBO's latest Westeros series.

The Winds of Winter Fans Left Waiting Again

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, set almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones.

The first season draws on the existing stories, but Parker has been candid that the show will soon catch up to the published material. That looming collision with reality is what has pushed the conversation back to Martin's output and, inevitably, to The Winds of Winter.

Parker told the Hollywood Reporter that Martin is currently working on the fourth Dunk and Egg novella, something the author himself acknowledged in 2022 when he expressed anxiety about keeping ahead of the TV series.

In 2024, Martin publicly said he intended to continue expanding the Dunk and Egg stories only after releasing The Winds of Winter. There is now a reasonable question over that sequencing.

The new interview adds a couple of concrete details. Parker said the fourth novella 'takes place in a very cool location', without naming it, and that a planned fifth novella would conclude Egg's story as a boy.

After that, the character the future King Aegon V Targaryen would be older, which gives the production more flexibility on casting and time jumps.

'[We] can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summerhall and King's Landing, and get a different vibe where they're not on the road all the time,' Parker said.

From a purely television perspective, it is a neat roadmap. For readers still clutching pre‑orders for The Winds of Winter, it sounds more like the author's attention being siphoned off into yet another corner of the ever‑expanding Westeros franchise.

Unpublished Prose and What It Means for the Winds of Winter

The most tantalising and, for some, most exasperating revelation is that Martin has passed Parker unseen pages from his personal files. This is not just a bullet‑point outline or broad strokes of a plot. According to Parker, the material was 'actual written prose he found in his files somewhere that he sent over, and we used them,' and he referred to it as 'extra stuff that as far as George's filing cabinets are concerned is canon.'

There is no firm indication that these pages are from The Winds of Winter. The obvious assumption is that they belong to the in‑progress fourth Dunk and Egg novella, given Parker's remit and the direction of the show. Parker did not specify a title, time period or character focus for the unpublished material, and there is no confirmation from Martin's side, so all such guesses should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Earlier this year, Parker and his colleagues had already said that Martin supplied them with outlines for 'a dozen or more' Dunk and Egg stories that span the pair's lifetimes. This latest detail suggests they are no longer working solely from sketches and summaries, but from text that Martin himself considers part of official lore.

It is a curious inversion of the pattern that played out with Game of Thrones. Then, HBO's flagship series hurtled past the books and ended on territory many readers felt Martin would never have chosen. Now, in Dunk and Egg's quieter, more intimate corner of Westeros, the writer is again feeding the television machine but this time with finished sentences rather than whispered hints.

That, understandably, leaves The Winds of Winter feeling further away than ever. If Martin has energy to unearth forgotten canon for HBO and to wrestle with a fourth and fifth Dunk and Egg novella, some long‑time readers question why they have not seen even a sliver of comparable new material from the main saga. Others are simply relieved he is writing prose at all, rather than being entirely consumed by television spin‑offs and production meetings.

Nothing in Parker's comments confirms a publication date, a completed draft, or even a clear timetable for The Winds of Winter. The closest thing to a pattern is that Martin appears more willing to let his side stories be mined and shaped for screen while the central novel remains behind a locked door only he can open.

The clearest evidence of fresh Westeros world‑building is arriving through HBO call sheets, not bookshops. Readers who have waited years for The Winds of Winter will have to decide whether that counts as progress or just another diversion down a beautifully realised side road.