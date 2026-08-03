Sheepstealer's brutal clash with three other dragons in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7 has left viewers asking one question: did he survive? The wild dragon, who had become a key presence this season through his fragile bond with Rhaena Targaryen, was left bloodied and crawling away from a four‑dragon aerial battle, with the episode cutting out before confirming whether the wounded creature lived or died.

The hour shows Sheepstealer facing off against Daemon Targaryen's Caraxes before Rhaenyra arrives on Syrax and Addam of Hull joins the fray aboard Seasmoke, creating a chaotic four‑dragon encounter. By the end of the battle, Sheepstealer is gravely wounded and crawls away, with the show deliberately leaving his ultimate fate uncertain.

While HBO has yet to confirm whether the dragon lives or dies, readers of 'Fire & Blood' know that George R.R. Martin gave Sheepstealer a very different destiny.

What Happens to Sheepstealer in 'Fire & Blood'?

Unlike many dragons that perish during the Dance of the Dragons, Sheepstealer survives the civil war.

One of three wild dragons living on Dragonstone at the outbreak of the conflict, Sheepstealer earned his name for his habit of raiding nearby farms for sheep rather than hunting people or larger prey. He was older than many dragons in Westeros but remained untamed for decades because of his independent nature.

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Eventually, a girl named Nettles succeeds in claiming Sheepstealer through patience. Rather than attempting to mount him immediately, she left freshly slaughtered sheep for the dragon every morning until he gradually accepts her presence.

Their bond becomes one of the most memorable dragon‑and‑rider relationships in Martin's history.

Unlike dragons such as Vhagar or Caraxes, Sheepstealer never becomes a major battlefield weapon. Instead, he and Nettles largely remain away from the main fighting, avoiding many of the conflicts that kill so many other dragons. According to 'Fire & Blood', no one ever records Sheepstealer's death.

Instead, stories persist that the dragon continued living wild in the Vale alongside Nettles, making him one of the few dragons believed to have survived the Dance of the Dragons.

No definitive account of Sheepstealer's death is ever recorded in Martin's text, leaving his ultimate fate one of the unresolved mysteries of Targaryen history. 'House of the Dragon' might be taking the same endgame for the dragon as well.

How Episode 7 Changes Sheepstealer's Story

HBO's adaptation has taken a different approach.

Episode 7 places Sheepstealer directly in the middle of a dangerous dragon confrontation, something that never occurs in quite the same way in 'Fire & Blood'. During the clash, the wild dragon suffers serious injuries while protecting Rhaena, who replaces Nettles as the dragon's rider in the show. After suffering numerous injuries from Syrax, Seasmoke and Caraxes, Sheepstealer is forced to retreat.

The sequence immediately sparked debate among viewers. Some fans interpreted the dragon's final moments as fatal, while others believe HBO intentionally avoided showing a body so the character can return later. Online discussion has largely centred on whether the dragon merely escaped wounded rather than dying outright.

If Sheepstealer has indeed survived, the series could still steer his story back toward Martin's broader narrative. However, if HBO ultimately confirms his death, it would represent one of the adaptation's most significant departures from 'Fire & Blood'.

Why Sheepstealer Matters

Although Sheepstealer lacks the reputation of dragons like Balerion, Vhagar or Vermithor, he represents something distinctive in Targaryen history.

Unlike dragons raised in the Dragonpit, Sheepstealer lived almost entirely on his own terms. He answered to no rider for decades and survived through instinct rather than training, making him one of Westeros' last truly wild dragons.

His relationship with Rhaena also highlights a recurring theme throughout 'House of the Dragon': dragons cannot simply be conquered. Instead, they must choose their riders.

That quiet trust became one of the notable partnerships in Martin's lore.

Will Sheepstealer Return?

For now, HBO is keeping the answer ambiguous.

Episode 7 never explicitly confirms the dragon's death, leaving room for future episodes to reveal that Sheepstealer escaped despite his injuries. That uncertainty mirrors the show's willingness to reshape individual events while preserving many of the larger milestones from 'Fire & Blood'.

Whether Sheepstealer ultimately shares the mysterious fate described in Martin's book or receives a more tragic ending remains to be seen. Either way, Episode 7 has turned one of the Dance of the Dragons' more enigmatic creatures into one of Season 3's key unresolved questions heading into the finale.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7 is currently streaming on Sky Atlantic HD.