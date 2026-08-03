HBO's trailer for the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 finale confirms the series is heading into the First Battle of Tumbleton, one of the bloodiest and most consequential clashes of the Dance of the Dragons.

The footage shows dragons sweeping over burning fields, the Hightower army marching to war and Team Black's dragonriders assembling for a confrontation that could bring either a crucial victory or a severe defeat.

While the trailer keeps many of its biggest moments hidden, readers of George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' already know why Tumbleton remains one of the defining turning points of the civil war.

Finale Trailer Sets up the First Battle of Tumbleton

Following the events of Episode 7, the finale preview shows both sides converging on the market town of Tumbleton in the Reach.

The First Battle of Tumbleton is widely regarded as one of the most important turning points of the Dance of the Dragons because it changes the balance of power between the Blacks and the Greens.

Lord Ormund Hightower's army continues its advance alongside Prince Daeron Targaryen and his dragon Tessarion, while Queen Rhaenyra's forces prepare to intercept them.

The footage also highlights the growing unease surrounding the Dragonseeds, particularly Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White, whose loyalties have become increasingly uncertain throughout the season.

The trailer also hints at large-scale dragon battles, with several dragons taking flight at once as fire strikes the battlefield. If HBO follows the broad outline of 'Fire & Blood', viewers are about to see one of the largest dragon engagements depicted in the series.

What Happens at the First Battle of Tumbleton?

Warning: Major book spoilers follow.

In George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', the First Battle of Tumbleton initially appears to be a major opportunity for Team Black.

Queen Rhaenyra dispatches a powerful force led by dragonriders Hugh Hammer on Vermithor, Ulf the White on Silverwing and Addam of Hull on Seasmoke to halt the Green advance before Ormund Hightower can threaten King's Landing.

However, everything changes in the middle of the battle. Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White betray Rhaenyra.

The two Dragonseeds unexpectedly defect to the Greens, turning their dragons against their former allies. Their betrayal alters the course of the battle, giving Team Green a clear dragon advantage at a critical moment.

The consequences permanently reshape the war.

Tumbleton is overrun as the victorious Green army sacks the town. Large sections of the settlement are burned, civilians are killed and widespread looting follows. The devastation becomes so infamous that Tumbleton is remembered as one of the darkest episodes of the Dance of the Dragons.

The battle also claims the life of Lord Ormund Hightower. Although his side ultimately wins the engagement, Ormund is killed during the fighting, leaving the Green army under new leadership even as Hugh Hammer and Ulf gain greater influence through their dragons.

The Rise of the 'Two Betrayers'

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The First Battle of Tumbleton permanently changes the course of the war because of Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White. Their betrayal earns them the title of the 'Two Betrayers'.

Possessing Vermithor, the second-largest living dragon after Vhagar, and Silverwing, one of Queen Alysanne's former dragons, the pair suddenly become two of the most powerful individuals in Westeros.

Rather than remaining loyal to King Aegon II, however, both men begin pursuing their own ambitions. Hugh even suggests that he deserves to wear the Iron Throne himself, creating fresh instability within the Green camp despite their battlefield victory.

The consequences of their defection continue to shape the remainder of the Dance, eventually leading to the Second Battle of Tumbleton.

How Closely Will HBO Stick To 'Fire & Blood'?

Season 3 has already shown a willingness to adjust Martin's chronology while preserving many of the conflict's major milestones.

Episode 7 strongly hinted at Ulf's growing dissatisfaction with Team Black, while Ormund Hightower's attempts to win him over suggest that the betrayal storyline is already in motion. Hugh Hammer's increasing confidence has also mirrored the arrogance that ultimately defines his book counterpart.

Whether HBO recreates every detail remains to be seen, but the finale trailer suggests that the broad outline of the First Battle of Tumbleton, including dragonfire, betrayal and significant loss, will remain intact.

If that proves true, the Season 3 finale is likely to reshape the balance of power between the Blacks and the Greens and set the stage for a deadlier final chapter in Season 4.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday, 10 August 2026, at 2.00 am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.