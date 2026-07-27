'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 introduced one of George R.R. Martin's lesser‑known warriors and immediately put her at the centre of the action. Alysanne Blackwood, better known as Black Aly, made her on‑screen debut by ending the long rule of Ser Criston Cole, with HBO surprising book readers by changing who delivers his fatal blows at the Butcher's Ball.

Now, viewers are asking: who is Black Aly, and why does her arrival matter so much to the Dance of the Dragons?

Who Is Black Aly?

Black Aly is the nickname of Alysanne Blackwood, a noblewoman from House Blackwood, one of the Riverlands' oldest families.

Renowned for their loyalty to the Old Gods, the Blackwoods are long‑time rivals of House Bracken and become staunch supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons. In 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, she is played by Annie Shapero.

Unlike many noblewomen of her era, Black Aly is described as both an accomplished archer and a capable battlefield commander. George R.R. Martin depicts her as sharp‑witted and unwilling to accept the traditional expectations placed upon highborn women.

By the time the civil war reaches its bloodiest stages, Black Aly has become one of Team Black's most respected military leaders, fighting alongside Riverlords determined to stop the Green advance.

How Episode 6 Changes Criston Cole's Death

Warning: Major spoilers for Episode 6 and 'Fire & Blood' follow.

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In 'Fire & Blood', Criston Cole meets an intentionally unceremonious end during the Butcher's Ball.

After realising his exhausted army has been surrounded, Criston offers to surrender himself if his remaining soldiers are spared. When that proposal is rejected, he requests a trial by combat against the opposing commanders.

They refuse.

Instead, the Riverlords order a volley of arrows, killing Criston before he can draw his sword. Martin never attributes the fatal shot to any single archer, although Red Robb Rivers and his fellow archers are noted to be the ones who shot the three arrows that killed the Hand of the King. Cole dies anonymously, denied the final duel he seeks.

HBO's adaptation changes that moment.

Rather than having Criston fall to a faceless barrage of arrows, Episode 6 gives Black Aly the decisive three shots. She is portrayed as the archer who ends the Kingmaker's life, turning what was originally a collective execution into a defining character moment for one of Team Black's newest figures.

The change gives Black Aly a striking introduction while preserving the central theme of Martin's story: Criston Cole is still denied the kind of death he believes he deserves.

Why Did HBO Make the Change?

Although HBO has not officially explained the decision, the adaptation serves several storytelling purposes.

First, it immediately establishes Black Aly as a capable warrior instead of introducing her through dialogue alone. By linking her to one of Season 3's key deaths, the series ensures audiences will remember her.

Second, assigning the fatal arrow to a named character gives the Butcher's Ball a clearer emotional focus. Rather than Criston disappearing into a hail of anonymous arrows, viewers see a confrontation between two opposing champions.

Finally, the decision reflects the show's broader approach to adapting 'Fire & Blood'. Throughout the series, major historical outcomes generally remain intact, while individual moments are reshaped to create more character‑driven television.

What Happens to Black Aly in the Books?

While she does not fire the decisive shots in 'Fire & Blood', Black Aly serves Team Black throughout the Dance of the Dragons and earns respect for her role in battle. Her skill with a bow becomes well known among the Riverlords, and she remains one of the conflict's more capable military figures.

Following the civil war, Black Aly's story continues beyond the battlefield. She eventually marries Lord Cregan Stark of Winterfell, forging one of the most notable alliances between House Stark and House Blackwood in Targaryen‑era history.

A Memorable Arrival

Season 3 has introduced several new players as the Dance of the Dragons reaches a more destructive phase, but few have made an entrance as striking as Black Aly.

If Episode 6 is any indication, she will not simply be remembered as the woman who killed Criston Cole. Black Aly may become one of Team Black's defining leaders before the Dance of the Dragons comes to an end.

While the show alters the identity of the person who fires the fatal arrow, it preserves the larger message behind the Butcher's Ball: for all his ambition and battlefield reputation, the Kingmaker receives neither glory nor redemption in his final moments.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 is currently streaming on Sky Atlantic HD.