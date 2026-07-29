House of the Dragon delivered one of its most momentous episodes yet, as Season 3 Episode 6 finally brings an end to Ser Criston Cole's story. Starting with the Butcher's Ball, the episode shifts the balance of power in the Dance of the Dragons, proving once again that no character is safe in George R.R. Martin's brutal world.

Criston Cole's Long-Awaited Death

After spending a good part of the season marching toward what feels like an inevitable fate, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) finally meets his end during the Battle of the Butcher's Ball.

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The Battle of the Butcher's Ball uses a trick to lure Cole and his men into an ambush where Cole arrives at a field of dead soldiers and is tricked by men pretending to be dead; as a result, Cole attempts to surrender. Instead of the surrender being accepted, Alysanne Blackwood shoots him down with arrows, resulting in his death.

Once Cole is shot down, Alysanne and the Blacks launch an immediate slaughter of Cole's remaining soldiers. The moment is deliberately anticlimactic, reflecting the show's message that war offers very little honour; only survival or death.

The series also reinforces Cole's emotional decline throughout Season 3. Ever since the disastrous Battle of Rook's Rest, he has appeared increasingly fatalistic, almost wishing to die as an escape from the civil war. Episode 6 completes that tragic arc.

Why Criston Cole's Death Matters

Cole has been one of House of the Dragon's defining characters since Season 1. His transformation from Rhaenyra Targaryen's trusted Kingsguard knight into one of the Greens' most ruthless commanders helped ignite the conflict consuming Westeros.

His death removes one of King Aegon II's most experienced military leaders at a crucial stage in the war. Strategically, it's a devastating loss for the Greens, but symbolically it also marks the collapse of the old generation of commanders who believed battlefield skill alone could determine victory.

Rhaenyra Grows More Ruthless

Episode 6 also continues Rhaenyra's transformation.

Rather than appearing as the patient and measured ruler audiences met earlier in the series, she becomes increasingly suspicious of allies and less willing to show mercy.

The episode suggests that Rhaenyra's victory may require sacrifices. Her decisions grow harsher, while the people around her begin to question whether her leadership is changing for the worse.

Corlys Velaryon Captured

The episode closes with another major cliffhanger involving Lord Corlys Velaryon.

At the end of the episode, Corlys is captured by Bold Jon Roxton. Book readers may recognise this as a notable departure from Fire & Blood, and while the events in the series are similar to those in the books, they do not follow the original storyline exactly.

With only two episodes remaining this season, House of the Dragon is accelerating toward its biggest confrontations yet. Criston Cole's death closes one of the show's longest-running character arcs, but the larger conflict is becoming even more dangerous, with the main cliffhanger now being Corlys' state after being captured.