Nicki Minaj's absence from a major Trump-backed festival in Washington, DC, has been seized on by Democratic congressman Maxwell Frost, who claimed on Wednesday that the rapper's embrace of the MAGA movement has 'hurt her wallet' and cost her more than half her fanbase.

The Freedom 250 'Great American State Fair' is due to run in the US capital from 25 June to 10 July, one of a series of events created under Donald Trump's administration to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Its initial performer slate, unveiled on 27 May, read like a nostalgia-heavy line-up, with Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day and The Time, The Commodores, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels all billed to appear.

Several of those legacy acts including McBride, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day and The Time, The Commodores and Bret Michaels have since pulled out, many pointing to what they say was a lack of clarity about the event's political branding.

MUST WATCH: Nikki Minaj just went SCORCHED EARTH on haters and threw her full support behind Trump:



"I am probably the President's #1 fan. And that's not going to change. The hate... does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him MORE... We're not going to… pic.twitter.com/yrvh7Moc0k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2026

Against that backdrop, fans quickly noticed who was not on the bill. Minaj, 43, has been one of the most prominent mainstream artists to publicly back Trump, with that support becoming markedly more explicit from late 2025. She has appeared at Trump-aligned gatherings and spoken at events linked to his political orbit, a shift that has delighted some followers and dismayed others.

So when TMZ approached Representative Maxwell Frost on 3 June to ask why the 'Anaconda' singer was nowhere to be seen on a Trump-branded festival line-up, the 29-year-old Florida Democrat did not hesitate. In his view, Minaj 'should be headlining the show' given her status and her politics. Then he added the sting: 'She's full MAGA now.'

Pressed on why, if that is the case, she has not volunteered to perform, Frost admitted he does not know the private conversations around the event. He floated one theory, anyway, telling the outlet it was 'maybe' because her politics were now 'hurting her wallet.'

The congressman, who is the first member of Generation Z elected to the US House, went further, offering a blunt assessment of the fallout he believes Minaj has suffered since moving firmly into Trump's corner. 'More than half of her fans are not rocking with her anymore,' he argued, 'because she's chosen to stand on the side of hate and bigotry.'

That figure is Frost's own characterisation rather than a published statistic. There is, as yet, no independent data in the public domain proving that 'more than half' of Minaj's supporters have abandoned her over her political endorsements, so his claim should be treated with a degree of caution. It does, however, echo a theme that has been running through fan forums and social media since Minaj aligned herself more closely with the president.

Freedom 250 Line-Up Turmoil Puts Minaj Questions in Sharper Focus

Frost also made clear that, whatever he thinks of Minaj, he opposes the Freedom 250 event outright. Asked whether she ought to 'step up' and headline the Great American State Fair, he replied that he did not believe the festival should be going ahead at all, and therefore his answer was 'no.' He conceded, though, that it was 'curious' she had not been drafted in, given the recent exodus of acts.

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The withdrawals have turned what was supposed to be a celebratory jamboree into something closer to a case study in how not to communicate with performers. Frost, who spent six years working at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, told TMZ that in his experience artists accept or decline bookings based on having a very clear sense of the event they are attaching their name to.

'Usually when you're booking an artist, it's important that they know what they're performing at and who's involved and who's not involved and they have a clear picture,' he said, stressing the need for organisers to be transparent from the outset.

According to Frost, when that does not happen, the result is what the Freedom 250 team is now facing: an embarrassed roster and last-minute walkouts. In his words, once acts are fully briefed, they are far less likely to pull the plug on a show 'once they figure out it's not a bipartisan event, it's not a thing with people coming together, it's really a Trump thing.'

Minaj, MAGA Politics and a Silent Headline Slot

That characterisation matches the explanation offered by several of the artists who have backed away. They have said they were not initially aware of the Trump connection and only later realised that the Freedom 250 branding carried a strong partisan charge rather than a more neutral, cross-party celebration of America's 250th birthday.

It is into that muddied, politicised terrain that Minaj's name keeps being dragged, even though she has not commented publicly on the Great American State Fair and no formal offer for her to perform has been disclosed. Frost's remarks are, in effect, speculative a mixture of his political opposition to Trump, his criticism of Minaj's stance and his reading of fan sentiment.

The Senate decisively rejected the SAVE America Act, a bill which was promoted by Nicki Minaj that would have required voter ID and proof of citizenship nationwide.



Vote tally: 48-50. The bill fell short of the 60 votes needed.



A big win for Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/NuOniyIf9k — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) June 5, 2026

Trump's team and the Freedom 250 organisers have not, so far, offered a public explanation for why Minaj is absent from the DC line-up, and there is no statement from the rapper or her representatives addressing Frost's claims about her finances or popularity. Until one of those parties chooses to go on the record, the suggestion that her 'full MAGA' posture is 'hurting her wallet' remains an assertion from a political opponent rather than an established fact and should be taken with a grain of salt.