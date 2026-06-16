Nicki Minaj has said the Illuminati 'could' be real, but stopped short of giving a clean yes or no during a recent appearance on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, where the 42 year old rapper described feeling that powerful people had made her career harder. The remarks placed one of pop culture's oldest conspiracy theories back in the frame, this time filtered through Minaj's own account of pressure, conflict and what she called 'spiritual warfare.'

The exchange came near the 45 minute mark of the interview, when evangelist Bryce Crawford asked Minaj directly whether the Illuminati was real. She did not answer like someone looking for a headline. She answered like someone talking through a scar. 'My situation, I feel like it's very personal,' she said. 'I feel that there definitely is a group of people that have made things very difficult for me, but I don't know if they're Illuminati. I don't know what they are.'

Illuminati Talk And What Minaj Says She Saw

Minaj was careful not to name a secret society as fact. Instead, she said she had generally come to see the forces against her as specific people, not some vast hidden machine. Still, she left the door open, just enough to keep the theory alive. 'I never looked at it as if it was like an entire secret society against me. But who knows, you know? It could be,' she said. 'Now, what they call themselves and what they proclaim to be? Only they could tell you that. But has it been a spiritual warfare? Absolutely.'

That is a striking way to describe a career in music, and a fairly grim one too. Minaj did not frame the issue as gossip or industry chatter. She framed it as something felt, endured and, in her telling, personalised. The language matters. She spoke about people who were vindictive, territorial and willing to block opportunities if money was not flowing their way. She did not name names, which is often how these stories travel through the business anyway, half whispered and half denied.

Illuminati, Money And The Industry Minaj Entered

Minaj also drew a line back to the start of her career, saying she once imagined the music business as a place where artists simply wanted one another to win. 'In the beginning it was a lot of fun,' she said. 'I thought everyone just roots for each other and really wants each other to win.'

That faith did not last. According to Minaj, the longer she stayed in the industry, the more she began to notice people trying to control not just money but relationships and access. 'I started realising people are really vindictive in this industry,' she said. 'I started realising that if you don't get money with one person or a specific people, they don't want you to get money at all.' It is a blunt accusation, and a familiar one in a business built on leverage, favour and gatekeeping. Minaj's version simply gives it a darker edge.

She went further, saying the power dynamics eventually made her feel as though people were treating human beings like property. 'It started feeling like everyone wanted to stake their claim into human beings like they were property,' she said. 'And if you didn't abide by their rules or put money in their pocket, they would actively try to stop you from making money to feed your family from prospering in the industry that you love.' That is not a passing complaint. It is the sort of thing people say when they feel shut out, cornered and deeply, personally wronged.

Read more Vanessa Trump Cancer Update: Exhausting Demands Crushing Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Revealed Vanessa Trump Cancer Update: Exhausting Demands Crushing Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Revealed

Elsewhere in the conversation, Minaj said she wished she had understood earlier how much of the business would involve battles beyond the music itself. 'It was like constant spiritual warfare,' she said. 'I wish I would have known sooner that this music industry was such a spiritual experience because I felt like I bought a knife to a gunfight without having that information.' She said she felt 'ill equipped' and had to figure things out as she went, which, for an artist of her scale, is a wild way to describe the journey. Then again, that is exactly what made the comments land.