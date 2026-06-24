Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has pushed back at a fresh ethics backlash over her booked appearance at the Great American State Fair in Washington, DC, as criticism mounted over the Trump-linked Freedom 250 event and its taxpayer-funded backing. Wilkins said she was invited on her own merit and would not be paid, but the row has only sharpened scrutiny of her relationship with the FBI director.

Girlfriend Hits Back

The news came after Wilkins, a 27-year-old country singer, announced on Tuesday that she would perform at the Great American State Fair, a June event staged on the National Mall and linked to Freedom 250, the Trump-created group behind America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Almost immediately, critics questioned whether her connection to Patel had helped secure the booking. Sara Higdon, a reporter for The Post Millennial, asked on X whether the arrangement could breach federal ethics rules, a question that landed squarely in the middle of a story that has already been stirring plenty of noise online.

Wilkins did not let it sit there. She replied that she would no longer accept 'false narratives' and 'sham accusations' that, in her words, diminish her 'hard work and earned accomplishments.'

'I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career,' she wrote, adding that she was not being paid for 'this great honour'. She also claimed that National Mall celebrations do not receive taxpayer funding, a point that sits awkwardly beside reporting that Freedom 250 has received $80 million in federal money.

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Patel's Girlfriend and the Funding Row

The controversy is not happening in a vacuum. Freedom 250 was set up as part of the Trump administration's push to shape the 250th anniversary celebrations, and the group's public funding has become a flashpoint for critics who say the event looks a little too cosy with government resources.

According to NOTUS, Freedom 250 received $80 million in taxpayer funds, a figure that has fuelled the ethics questions around anyone appearing on its stage, paid or unpaid. Washington state officials have also pointed to costs linked to the wider anniversary programme as one reason they declined to participate.

Wilkins says she earned the slot independently. Her critics say her proximity to Patel makes the booking impossible to view cleanly, especially given the wider argument over public money and political access.

A Familiar Pattern for Patel

This is not the first time Kash Patel's relationship with Wilkins has attracted attention. Their private life has repeatedly been dragged into public view by reports about security arrangements, travel and the optics of a senior law enforcement official appearing to orbit his girlfriend's career.

Patel has faced criticism over the use of government resources in connection with Wilkins, including questions about transport and protection, allegations he and his allies have rejected. Wilkins has also said she was unfairly singled out by hostile coverage, and she is currently suing MS Now and its parent company over a separate story about her FBI security detail.

What makes the current row so combustible is that it touches both politics and perception. An FBI director's partner taking the stage at a Trump event funded with public money is exactly the sort of thing that makes ethics watchdogs, and online critics, reach for the same conclusion whether or not the paperwork ever proves it.

There is also the awkward matter of timing. The Great American State Fair has already been hit by performer dropouts and state-level opt-outs, leaving the event looking less like a neat patriotic showcase and more like a patchwork of missed notes and political baggage.

Wilkins, though, is not backing off. She said her response would continue in the same vein, which suggests this one is not going away anytime soon, whether critics like it or not. And for Patel, who has spent much of his tenure batting off claims of impropriety, that is another headache he probably did not need.