Fox News presenter Sandra Smith compared Donald Trump to pop star Taylor Swift while discussing reports that the president secretly left Air Force One using a catering truck during a security operation prompted by an Iranian assassination threat. The unexpected comparison unfolded during a broadcast of The Five, where panellists discussed the covert operation carried out after Trump attended a NATO summit in Turkey in July.

For context, US officials received intelligence about a potential Iranian threat against Trump while he was in Turkey, prompting security officials to conceal which aircraft was actually carrying the president. Trump was secretly transferred from the older Air Force One using an airport catering truck and taken to a smaller C-32A military aircraft, which carried him to Britain.

Secret Plane Swap Leaves Press Unaware

The operation involved several aircraft and was designed to obscure Trump's movements. Trump had travelled to Ankara aboard a recently upgraded Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar for presidential use. After the threat emerged, that aircraft departed Turkey without him.

Trump then publicly boarded the older Air Force One in front of cameras, creating the impression that he would leave Turkey aboard the aircraft. Once out of public view, however, he exited from another side of the plane and was transported by catering truck to the C-32A.

Journalists and some White House staff later boarded the older Air Force One apparently unaware that Trump had already left. They believed the president remained aboard, while the aircraft departed Turkey as part of the broader deception operation

The arrangement subsequently raised questions about whether those passengers should have been informed about the security situation. However, available reporting does not establish that officials knowingly sent the aircraft into an expected missile attack or deliberately used its passengers as 'human decoys.'

Trump has since defended the operation, saying he followed instructions from the Secret Service and military. He also said the smaller aircraft carrying him could have faced greater danger because an attacker might have anticipated that security officials would move him away from the more heavily protected Air Force One.

From Eras Tour Carts to Presidential Escapes

Attempting to contextualise the unusual logistics on air, Smith drew an amusing parallel between the presidential security strategy and Swift's documented use of a janitor's cart during her Eras Tour.

Swift was filmed emerging from a large janitor's cart backstage at an Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas, in April 2023. The unusual arrangement allowed the singer to reach the stage without being spotted by much of the audience before her entrance.

That episode should not be confused with separate fan speculation surrounding Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. The documented cart incident occurred during the Eras Tour, rather than at Arrowhead Stadium after she watched Travis Kelce play.

Although fans initially questioned whether Swift could really have been transported inside the large container, footage from April 2023 showed the singer emerging from the cart before taking the stage.

The circumstances surrounding Trump's catering-truck transfer were considerably more serious. While Swift's unusual backstage transport helped conceal her movements from concertgoers, Trump's transfer formed part of a security operation responding to intelligence about a possible Iranian assassination threat.

Questions Mount Over Passengers Left Unaware

News of the clandestine swap sparked criticism and questions about why journalists and some White House staff aboard the older Air Force One were not told that Trump had transferred to another aircraft.

The Washington Post reported that journalists believed they were travelling with Trump and were instructed to keep their window shades closed. The president, meanwhile, was travelling separately aboard the C-32A.

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The episode has since prompted political criticism over the handling of those aboard the decoy aircraft. However, claims that they were deliberately placed in the path of an expected missile attack go beyond what has been established publicly.

Trump said Wednesday that he had simply followed the directions of the Secret Service and military. He argued that the C-32A carrying him may actually have faced the greater risk during the operation.

Full operational details remain classified or undisclosed, making it impossible to independently determine the precise threat assessment attached to each aircraft. What has been established is that US security officials considered the Iranian threat serious enough to conceal Trump's movements and employ an elaborate aircraft-switching operation.

The strange convergence of pop culture and presidential security gave Smith an unusual comparison for The Five. Swift once used a janitor's cart to conceal her backstage movements; Trump used a catering truck as part of a presidential security deception. The similarities largely end there.