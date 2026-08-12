Donald Trump has been mocked online after wind appeared to expose a thinning patch at the back of his head as he walked toward Marine One following a recent public appearance. The moment involving the 80-year-old US president was captured in a clip shared on X, renewing speculation about his changing hairstyle after several recent appearances drew attention to its noticeably different look.

Donald Trump Hair Questions Return Online

The latest reaction follows several days of online scrutiny of Trump's hair. His appearance at an Aug. 5 event in Las Vegas drew particular attention after his hair appeared noticeably fuller and brighter than it had during previous appearances.

Several public appearances have prompted users to question why its colour, volume and shape have appeared to vary, with social media users speculating, without evidence, that the president could be using a wig or hairpiece.

The clip at the centre of the latest discussion shows Trump turning away from journalists before making his way toward the presidential helicopter. As he turns, a section of scalp appears visible beneath hair that looks notably thinner at the back.

The progressive media outlet MeidasTouch shared a freeze-frame of the moment on X with the caption, 'Missed a spot.' The post quickly drew a stream of comments. One user wrote, 'That's...a pretty big spot. Honestly, it's more ridiculous that he tries to hide it instead of just trying to find a way to embrace it.'

Read more Donald Trump Mocked for Allegedly Wearing His Late Mother's Hair After Voluminous Las Vegas Makeover Donald Trump Mocked for Allegedly Wearing His Late Mother's Hair After Voluminous Las Vegas Makeover

Another speculated, 'Must not be wearing the wig tonight. ....eh??' A third added, 'Even his hair is abandoning him.'

There is no confirmed evidence that Trump wears a wig or hairpiece, and the footage itself does not establish that he does. The apparent thinning patch could reflect the way his hair was styled, wind conditions or the camera angle.

Still, online audiences have seized on variations in his hairstyle, turning the president's hair into a recurring subject of social media commentary. Trump's appearance has also attracted greater scrutiny as he serves his second term at age 80.

Born on June 14, 1946, Trump became the oldest person inaugurated as US president when he began his second term in January 2025. Questions about Trump's health have separately remained part of the political conversation, but there is no basis for linking the appearance of his hair in the footage to his physical condition.

From Las Vegas To Humpty Dumpty

The latest reaction follows Trump's appearance in Las Vegas on 5 August, when his unusually voluminous hairstyle attracted attention online. Contemporary photographs and video showed a noticeably fuller look than during some of his earlier appearances, prompting renewed speculation about how his hair was styled.

In the days that followed, users on X compared the changing style to Robin Williams' character in Mrs. Doubtfire and even to Trump's mother, Mary Anne Trump. The comparisons were mocking, but they reflected the speed with which social media turns small visual details into a running narrative.

Trump was later seen at day four of LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on 9 August. The tournament ran from 6 August to 9 August at Trump's Bedminster property.

On that occasion, he wore a white hat that covered his scalp completely. One user asked, 'Notice anything about his appearance?' The response was immediate. 'Bloated, pale, unsteady on his feet,' one person wrote. Another joked, 'Looks like Humpty Dumpty.'

Those comments reflected individual users' impressions and do not constitute medical assessments of the president's health.

The Las Vegas appearance produced a similar wave of mockery after Trump was seen with significantly fuller-looking hair, prompting some social media users to speculate that he was wearing a wig or hairpiece. No evidence has emerged to substantiate those claims. Journalist Aaron Rupar was among those who commented on the change in appearance, while other reports documented the wider online reaction.

A supporter of the president took the opposite view, writing, 'I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today.' That defence was met with a blunt reply from another user: 'You know that's a wig, right?'

The exchange captures the polarised online reaction to Trump's appearance. Supporters interpret the same image as evidence of vitality, while critics treat it as another opportunity for ridicule. What the available photographs and footage establish is considerably narrower: Trump's hairstyle appeared noticeably different during several recent appearances, prompting widespread online commentary.

The White House reportedly attributed the particularly full appearance of Trump's hair in Las Vegas to the venue's LED lighting, according to The Times. There remains no verified evidence that Trump was wearing a wig or hairpiece.

For now, the apparent thinning patch and claims about a hairpiece remain matters of online speculation rather than established fact. Each new appearance, however, appears likely to bring another round of commentary about one of Trump's most recognisable physical features.