Former White House staffer Jayme Leagh Franklin hit back at viral online rumours on Wednesday, 12 August, after social media users claimed she was using a hidden stomach device to wake up Donald Trump. The bizarre internet speculation erupted following a White House appearance where observers noticed her standing behind the president while repeatedly holding her stomach and nodding along.

For context, the viral moment occurred during an Oval Office announcement on Monday where Trump signed an executive order aimed at reshaping federal childhood vaccination recommendations. Franklin stood prominently behind the president as he delivered his remarks to assembled reporters and guests.

The order called for reducing the number of routinely recommended childhood vaccinations and directed federal health officials to reassess the timing and sequencing of certain vaccines.

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What began as casual observation quickly developed into an unfounded online theory that Franklin was acting as a human remote control. One widely circulated post went so far as to label her 'The Zapper,' alleging without evidence that she possessed a hidden stomach button designed to keep Trump alert throughout the broadcast.

Franklin did not allow the claims to linger on social media for long. Responding directly to the speculation, she offered a much simpler explanation for why she had repeatedly placed her hand over her stomach.

'I am just pregnant you weirdos,' she wrote online, rejecting the theory about her hand placement. Her straightforward response drew widespread attention across multiple platforms as screenshots of both the original theory and her reply circulated online

From White House Corridors to Conservative Media

Beyond the temporary social media noise, Franklin has built a career across American conservative politics and digital media. She is a co-founder of The Conservateur, an online media and lifestyle platform aimed primarily at conservative women.

Her digital outlet features a mixture of lifestyle content alongside cultural and political coverage. The Conservateur describes itself as covering style, politics and society through a conservative perspective while promoting intellectual diversity and free speech.

Franklin has also maintained a public profile in conservative political circles after previously working in the Trump White House. Her experience in Republican politics has helped make her a recognisable figure among younger conservative activists and media personalities.

Vanity Fair identified Franklin in 2025 as a former White House staffer and founder of the online right-wing women's lifestyle magazine, while The Washington Post has described her as a co-founder of The Conservateur.

Reports also places Franklin at political and media events in Washington, including discussions involving younger conservative commentators and activists.

Oval Office Appearance and Vaccine Debate

Her presence at the White House on Monday came during Trump's announcement of an executive order seeking significant changes to US childhood vaccine recommendations. The order called for fewer routine childhood vaccinations and changes to the way some vaccines are administered.

The policy has drawn criticism from public health experts. Reuters reported that the order seeks greater flexibility in the vaccine schedule, while health experts have challenged several of Trump's statements about vaccines and autism.

The event itself was therefore focused on a consequential public health policy debate. Online attention, however, quickly shifted toward Franklin's physical stance behind the president.

Her frequent nodding and the way she rested her hands over her stomach became fodder for online speculation. Franklin's subsequent disclosure that she was pregnant provided a straightforward explanation for the gesture that had fuelled the viral theory.

There is no evidence that Franklin possessed or operated any device intended to wake Trump. The claim originated as social media speculation and should not be presented as anything more than an unsupported viral theory.

Public appearances in the Oval Office routinely attract intense scrutiny from online observers, with viewers dissecting background attendees, facial expressions and minor physical movements during presidential announcements.

For Franklin, the episode briefly shifted attention away from the vaccine policy event and toward an unusual online conspiracy theory about her pregnancy. Her response ultimately reduced the mystery to a simple explanation: the supposed 'Zapper' was a pregnant former White House staffer resting her hand on her stomach.