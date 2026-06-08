A dramatic new proposal from Washington could upend Britain's long-running strategy for the Chagos Islands and reshape the future of one of the West's most important military bases.

The White House is reportedly considering a plan to acquire the Chagos Islands directly from Mauritius, bypassing Britain and potentially derailing Sir Keir Starmer's efforts to transfer sovereignty of the disputed Indian Ocean territory. According to The Telegraph, US officials have drafted proposals that would allow Washington to negotiate its own arrangement over Diego Garcia, the strategically vital UK-US military base in the archipelago — amid growing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and China that have sharpened Washington's determination to maintain control of the facility.

White House Explores Alternative to Britain's Chagos Deal

Trump administration officials have prepared a paper outlining several alternatives to Britain's plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, including a proposal for the United States to negotiate directly with Mauritius after sovereignty is transferred, potentially enabling Washington to take control of Diego Garcia independently.

Reuters separately reported that the White House is considering purchasing the islands from Mauritius and has been holding ongoing discussions with Downing Street. Sources cited by The Telegraph said the idea has been raised with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and brought to President Trump's attention, though it remains one of several options under consideration.

Why Diego Garcia Matters to the United States

At the heart of the debate is Diego Garcia, a remote island hosting a major joint UK-US military base that has played a crucial role in American military operations for decades. Recent conflicts in the Middle East and growing concerns about China's expanding naval presence have increased its significance, with the base providing a launch point for long-range missions and a platform for intelligence gathering and power projection across the region.

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Security officials have reportedly expressed concerns that transferring sovereignty to Mauritius could create new vulnerabilities, with some Trump administration members fearing that Mauritius's diplomatic ties with China could expose surrounding waters to surveillance and espionage. Former foreign policy adviser Ben Judah told The Telegraph that Diego Garcia contains highly sensitive facilities that are difficult, if not impossible, to replicate elsewhere.

Trump's Opposition to Starmer's Plan

The reported proposal marks the latest chapter in Donald Trump's criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's Chagos Islands policy. Although Trump initially appeared willing to support Britain's arrangement with Mauritius, he later reversed course, describing the proposal as a 'big mistake' and warning that Britain risked losing control of a strategically critical asset.

According to reports, Trump's opposition intensified after disagreements emerged over the potential use of Diego Garcia during military operations involving Iran, with tensions between Washington and London driving the administration's search for alternative solutions. The disagreement has complicated Britain's efforts to finalise the sovereignty transfer, which requires continued US support due to the unique legal arrangements governing the base.

The Long-Running Chagos Islands Dispute

The future of the Chagos Islands has been the subject of international legal and diplomatic disputes for years.

Mauritius has consistently argued that Britain's control of the archipelago is unlawful and has won significant support through international institutions. In 2019, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that Britain should end its administration of the territory, strengthening Mauritius's claim to sovereignty.

Britain had planned to transfer sovereignty while leasing back Diego Garcia for military use under a long-term agreement reportedly valued at around £35 billion over 99 years. However, that plan was paused earlier this year following growing opposition from Washington and political criticism in both Britain and the United States.

At the same time, many displaced Chagossians continue to campaign for the right to return to their homeland, arguing that any future agreement should address the interests of the islands' original inhabitants.

What Happens Next?

For now, there is no indication that the United States has formally decided to pursue the acquisition plan. A US official told The Telegraph that Washington remains engaged in regular discussions with Britain as both countries work to preserve Diego Garcia's role as a regional security platform.

Nevertheless, the proposal's emergence underscores the island's growing importance amid mounting global tensions. Whether Britain proceeds with its sovereignty transfer, Mauritius regains formal control, or Washington pursues a more direct role, the future of Diego Garcia is increasingly becoming a focal point in the wider contest for influence across the Indian Ocean.