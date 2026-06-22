Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is now being examined as a possible homicide after investigators reviewed an email in which an anonymous sender chillingly wrote that 'time is no longer of the essence', shifting the tone of the months‑long Arizona case.

Nancy, the mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing in early February after she was last seen at her home near Tucson. Authorities in Pima County said at the time they believed a crime had been committed. The latest reporting focuses on a series of emails said to have reached investigators and media outlets, including one message that appears to have turned a missing‑person inquiry towards something more grave.

Nancy Guthrie Email Trail Deepens The Mystery

According to TMZ, the email that sparked fresh attention did not actually contain an apology for Nancy Guthrie's death, despite earlier claims circulating online. Instead, the message came from an anonymous man who said he knew the kidnappers and claimed he could provide information in exchange for one bitcoin, while making clear that he was not the kidnapper himself.

TMZ reported that the first email included the line, 'time is of the essence', before a follow‑up message the next day stated, 'time is no longer of the essence'. That second line is now central to the case because it reads less like a ransom demand and more like a suggestion that Nancy may already have died.

The FBI, TMZ said, has treated the ransom note as authentic, even as reporters and online commentators argued over whether the sender was a scammer, a witness or something worse. If the message was genuine, it may point to knowledge of the abduction. If it was not, then someone has spent months playing games with a family already living through a crisis.

Search For Nancy Guthrie Stalls

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The email revelations came after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the investigation has taken time because detectives are relying heavily on digital evidence and laboratory work. He said the department wants any DNA result to do more than identify a suspect, adding that it must also clear anyone who is innocent.

Publicly, little has been shared. Investigators have offered few concrete updates since Nancy vanished, and no suspect has been named in the material reviewed for this report.

Pima County authorities have previously said the case is being treated as criminal, with Nancy's home described as a crime scene and her disappearance classed as suspicious from the start. They also released surveillance images of a person of interest earlier in the investigation, while the family offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her return.

What Investigators Know So Far

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January at her home near Tucson and was reported missing the next day after failing to appear at a friend's home. Police have said family members were alarmed when she did not make contact as expected, and investigators later said they believed she may have been abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

There have also been tips, some of them as far away as the Mexican border, but nothing publicly confirmed by DNA or other hard evidence. A grassroots search effort in Nogales, Mexico, has claimed to be following leads connected to possible burial sites, though those claims remain unverified and no official confirmation has emerged.

That leaves the case in a painful place for any family, suspended between hope and dread, with every new email or tip bringing a burst of attention and then more uncertainty. Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the search for her mother, and the family's reward offer remains in place, but the trail has not broken open.

For now, the phrase at the centre of the latest reporting, 'time is no longer of the essence', has become the line people remember because it sounds like a turning point. Whether it is a clue, a bluff or something in between is still unclear.