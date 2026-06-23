Montreal police have identified the officer who was shot dead during a shooting in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday, June 22, as Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane.

The 34-year-old officer died while responding to what police described as an intervention in the area, with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal saying he was killed 'in the line of duty while protecting the public.'

The force announced his death with what it called 'profound sadness,' paying tribute to his service and saying his loss would be felt across the organisation. Benredouane had been with the Montreal police since 2021, and his death has sent shockwaves through the city's police force as well as the wider community.

Police have also confirmed that a civilian was killed in the shooting, while another officer was injured but is said to be in stable condition. Investigators are now working to piece together exactly what happened and whether the attack had been planned in advance.

Montreal police paid tribute to Mohamed Lamine Benredouane

Montreal police publicly named Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, after confirming that he had been killed during Monday's intervention in Côte-des-Neiges. In a statement shared online, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal said: 'It is with profound sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Benredouane while carrying out his duties in protecting the public. The tragedy occurred today during an intervention in the CDN sector.'

Benredouane was 34 years old and had served with the force since 2021. While Montreal police have not released further biographical details about him, the force made clear that his death had left a major mark on colleagues and the organisation as a whole. On its website, the SPVM said: 'His passing is a great loss for our organization. His sense of duty, dedication, and professionalism will remain in our memories forever.'

C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous confirmons le décès tragique de l’agent Benredouane dans l’exercice de ses fonctions en protégeant la population. Le drame est survenu aujourd’hui lors d’une intervention dans le secteur de CDN.



Détails ➡️ https://t.co/G972ZKywtG pic.twitter.com/dmyem9cDSd — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 23, 2026

The force has lowered its flags to half-mast in tribute to the fallen officer. In another message, Montreal police added: 'Fallen, but never forgotten.' The language used by the force underlined how highly Benredouane was regarded within the department and how devastating his death had been for fellow officers.

His killing is especially notable because, according to the information released so far, it marks the first time in more than two decades that an officer has been shot in the city. That fact alone has added to the weight of the moment for Montreal police, who are now mourning one of their own while also trying to manage the fallout from a deadly and highly unusual attack.

Alongside Benredouane's death, a civilian was also killed in the shooting. The Consultative Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations identified him as Michael, also known as Michael, Moshe Mizrahi. Another officer was injured during the incident but is in stable condition, while a civilian sustained minor injuries.

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Investigators are examining whether the shooting was a planned ambush

Police were first called to the scene after a witness reported seeing a 'gun sticking out of a window,' according to Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher, as per reports. That report set off the police intervention, which ended with multiple people shot, including Benredouane.

Authorities have since said one suspect was killed. Details about how the shooting unfolded in the moments after officers arrived have not all been made public, but investigators now appear to be looking closely at the possibility that the attack had been planned. According to reports, police are examining what they believe may be a manifesto written by the shooter. The document reportedly runs to more than 100 pages.

Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet said the manifesto appears to promote incel ideology. The same reporting said investigators believe the attack was targeted. One Canadian law enforcement source said: 'It appeared to be an ambush.'

That assessment has become a central part of the early understanding of the case. If investigators ultimately confirm that officers were deliberately lured into a trap, it would cast Monday's shooting in an even darker light and raise fresh questions about the motive behind it. At this stage, though, police have not publicly set out a full account of what was in the manifesto or exactly how they believe the attack was organised.

What is clear is that the shooting left two families grieving and a police force in mourning. Montreal police have already framed Benredouane's death as the loss of an officer who died while trying to protect others, and the force has made that point central to its public remembrance of him. As investigators continue to examine the manifesto and the evidence gathered from the scene, attention will remain on what led up to the violence and whether warning signs existed before officers were called out to the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.