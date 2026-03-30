A viral SMS campaign in Iran is drawing widespread attention after raising millions in pledges for a bounty on US President Donald Trump. Mass text messages sent to mobile users nationwide allegedly promote what they term an 'international campaign to reward the assassination of Trump'. The messages direct recipients to register their support through a website or by replying via SMS to confirm participation.

Monitoring groups say the effort has rapidly built momentum, with hundreds of thousands of Iranians responding to the calls. The development comes as relations between the two countries remain highly charged.

Viral Messages Reach Millions of Phones

The texts have proliferated across Iranian networks in recent days, catching many by surprise upon waking to the provocative content. Screenshots of the messages, which carry the title 'International Trump Assassination Reward Campaign', have been shared extensively on social media and messaging apps. The campaign has exploited Iran's extensive mobile network to achieve near-universal reach.

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A post from the verified Iran International English account on X featured examples of the SMS, noting how they urge users to engage via the Rubika app for more details on the drive.

A mass text message sent to mobile users in Iran promoted what it described as an “international campaign to reward the assassination of Trump,” according to screenshots of the message shared with Iran International.



The message urges recipients to register their support through… pic.twitter.com/jPhfqoczrt — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 25, 2026

Tehran-based outlet Didban Iran has estimated that the campaign has secured around 290,000 supporters. Pledges have reached £18.8 million ($25 million), though the website stresses these are commitments rather than funds already gathered. The scale has surprised observers given the speed of its spread and the coordinated nature of the distribution.

Pledges Build as Tensions Escalate

The campaign positions itself as a direct response to a jihad fatwa issued in the wake of the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Its stated goal is to amass resources for a reward payable to anyone who assassinates the US president, tapping into what organisers portray as deep-seated public outrage over recent events. The timing aligns with strained diplomatic relations, including recent US statements on peace talks that Iran has publicly denied pursuing.

Independent analysis of Iranian platforms by India Today uncovered dedicated channels supporting the cause. One Rubika group named 'Kill Trump' boasted more than 230,000 subscribers, complete with imagery of the president in crosshairs. A related Bale channel had roughly 2,000 members actively engaged in discussions.

Additional posters on Telegram have advertised even higher potential rewards of up to $100 million for the act, although these appear to operate separately from the core SMS initiative. The campaign's websites, created in February, cannot be accessed from outside Iran, limiting external scrutiny of its operations and funding mechanisms.

Questions Over State Involvement

Iranian government sources have remained silent on the SMS operation, prompting debate over possible official involvement in its promotion. The sheer volume of texts distributed nationwide suggests a level of coordination that some analysts link to state infrastructure, while others view it as an organic expression of anti-US sentiment amid ongoing conflicts.

Experts note that the pledges, though symbolic, underscore the intensity of feelings in the country. This is not the first time such bounties have surfaced in Iran, with previous efforts tied to fatwas against perceived enemies of the regime.

As the viral SMS campaign for the Trump bounty continues into late March 2026, it highlights the persistent frictions between Tehran and Washington, with pledges likely to keep climbing as more messages circulate. The story has also drawn coverage from international outlets monitoring the region closely.