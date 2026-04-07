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Iranian embassies have trolled Donald Trump with the claim they have 'lost the keys' to the Strait of Hormuz, in response to the US president's ultimatum demanding the waterway be reopened. The sarcastic posts from Iranian diplomatic missions emerged after Trump issued a strongly worded threat on Truth Social, setting a deadline for compliance or warning of military action.

The exchanges have injected an element of dark humour into what remains a high-stakes confrontation over one of the world's most important oil routes.

Iran Trolls Trump on Strait of Hormuz Threat

The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe led the charge with a deadpan post stating simply 'We've lost the keys'. It followed up by requesting a more convenient deadline, suggesting 1 or 2 a.m. instead of 8 p.m. on Tuesday and signing off with 'thank you for your attention to this important matter.'

8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.?

Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z. pic.twitter.com/deSXD8rpvD — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 6, 2026

The embassy in South Africa added to the banter with its own quip: 'Shh... the key's under the flowerpot. Just open for friends.'

Shh… the key’s under the flowerpot. 😉

Just open for friends. https://t.co/145adX21Cw — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 5, 2026

These responses mark a notable shift in tone from traditional diplomacy, with Iranian accounts leaning into social media to counter US pressure. The posts have been widely circulated online, drawing both amusement and analysis from observers who see them as part of a broader information campaign including an Instagram post by Al Jazeera English.

Trump's Ultimatum and the Strategic Stakes

Trump's original message used language rarely seen in presidential communications. He demanded Iran open the strait or face living in hell, threatening to target Iranian power plants and bridges if the deadline passed without action. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade flows, is vital for global energy security, with the majority of exports heading to Asia.

Tehran has consistently maintained that the waterway is not closed and continues to operate as normal for international shipping. The US president, however, has framed the situation as an unacceptable blockade requiring immediate resolution. The ultimatum came amid ongoing tensions that have simmered since regional conflicts intensified earlier this year.

Analysts suggest the Iranian trolling is designed to highlight perceived inconsistencies in Washington's position while avoiding direct escalation. The approach appears to have caught the US off guard, with no immediate official response to the social media barrage as of Tuesday morning.

Wider Reactions and Online Resonance

The Iranian embassies' posts have sparked a wave of commentary across social platforms, with users praising the creativity and restraint shown in the face of Trump's rhetoric. Hardly a surprise to those familiar with the embassies' recent activity, which has increasingly blended policy statements with pointed satire.

The 'lost the keys' phrase quickly became a meme, amplifying Iran's message far beyond traditional diplomatic channels. The episode illustrates how digital platforms have transformed international relations, allowing smaller actors to level the playing field through humour and timing.

With tensions still high, the latest Iranian responses serve as a reminder that words – even sarcastic ones – can carry significant weight in the court of public opinion. The development comes as international observers monitor the situation closely for any signs of de-escalation.