Emily Atack has opened up about one of the most painful periods of her life, revealing she became pregnant at the age of 16 while in what she described as an 'awful, abusive and horrible relationship.' The actress spoke candidly about her teenage years during an appearance on the How To Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, where she reflected on growing up amid family struggles, unhealthy relationships, and traumatic experiences with older men.

The 36-year-old explained that her difficulties began long before she found fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners. Emily revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was ten years old and said the experience shaped the way she viewed herself and relationships throughout her teenage years. She admitted she became involved with older boys and men while struggling with loneliness and instability at home following her parents' divorce. Now a mother herself, Emily said she looks back at that time with a different understanding, while also crediting fiancé Dr Alistair Garner for helping her rebuild her life and 'save myself'.

Emily Atack Reflects On Teenage Pregnancy And Troubled Years

Speaking for the first time about becoming pregnant as a teenager, Emily admitted her parents 'didn't know what to do with me' as she spent time with 'the wrong crowds' after leaving school at 16.

She explained that her pregnancy happened while her family was already going through turmoil during her parents' separation. Emily said: 'I remember when my dad left, I remember, at the time, and I've never actually told anybody this, but I was pregnant, and I was very young.

'I was in this awful, abusive, horrible relationship, and I fell pregnant.' The actress did not go into detail about what happened afterwards, but confirmed the pregnancy 'didn't continue.'

Emily also reflected on moving to London with her younger sister, Martha, after her parents split up. She said she was determined to create a better future for herself despite the chaos surrounding her at the time.

'So when we moved into this flat, I remember little Martha looking at me and going, "What we going to do?" And I said, "I'm going to become a famous actress." I just said it. I just made sure that I did,' she recalled.

Despite discussing the difficulties her family faced, Emily insisted she does not blame her parents. She described actress Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack as 'amazing people' and said the difficult period eventually made them stronger as a family.

Emily also pushed back against the idea that her career was handed to her because of her famous family. She explained that while she was trying to establish herself as an actress, she was also dealing with damaging relationships and emotional struggles behind closed doors.

'I wanted to be with somebody. I wanted to be looked after, and so I was going out with all these awful guys,' she said.

The actress found fame at 17 when she appeared in The Inbetweeners, which became one of Channel 4's most successful comedies. She later went on to appear in shows and films including Rock & Chips, Dad's Army and Rivals, as well as finishing runner-up on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

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Actress Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Finding Support

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily spoke in detail about being sexually assaulted as a child and how it affected her relationships with men throughout her life.

'I was sexually assaulted, first of all, when I was ten,' she said. 'From that moment I was treated appallingly by older men from that age, throughout my life.'

Emily explained that she often kept painful experiences hidden from her parents and developed what she described as 'a really unhealthy relationship with sex and with boys.'

She admitted she sought validation from older men because it made her feel wanted during periods when she felt lonely and isolated.

The actress said she often found herself in situations with much older men while she was still very young. Although she disliked the sexual side of those experiences, she said the attention temporarily helped her feel less alone.

'I felt lonely because of the attention I was getting from a really, really young age,' Emily explained. 'That made me feel lonely and isolated.'

In recent years, Emily has become increasingly vocal about sexual harassment and abuse, both online and within the entertainment industry. Last year she revealed she had been sexually assaulted while working on television and film sets throughout her career.

The actress praised the use of intimacy co-ordinators on the Disney+ series Rivals, saying they created a safer environment for actors filming intimate scenes.

'I'm really proud of the Rivals gang because, throughout my life, I haven't felt safe all the time, and we're all so respectful of each other,' she said.

Emily has also spoken openly about the online abuse she receives through social media and previously explored the issue in her BBC documentary Emily Atack: Asking For It. She said sexually violent messages sent online created the same fear and discomfort as harassment in public.

Away from her career, Emily credited fiancé Dr Alistair Garner with helping her heal emotionally. The couple, who have been together for more than three years, welcomed son Barney together and became engaged last year.

Reflecting on their relationship, Emily said: 'Someone said, "Yeah, Al saved you." I said, "No, he helped me save myself."'