More than 120 allegations, a decade of digital breadcrumbs, and now 10 women have finally spoken on camera.

A BBC documentary has confirmed the true scale of misconduct claims against Hollywood star and rock frontman Jared Leto. The corporation says it has tracked more than 120 separate allegations posted online about his behaviour towards women, some dating back years. Nine of the 10 women interviewed are sharing their accounts publicly for the first time.

The investigation, titled 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret', documents encounters between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s. He is now 54.

What the 120 Allegations Actually Show

Read more Multiple Women Detail Disturbing Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jared Leto From Their Teenage Years Multiple Women Detail Disturbing Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jared Leto From Their Teenage Years

The figure is what sets this investigation apart from a single-accuser story. The BBC says it counted more than 120 individual claims scattered across the internet relating to Leto's conduct. Producers suggest this points to a pattern that has circulated online for years without consequence, rather than a handful of isolated incidents.

That pattern resurfaced last year when Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz alleged on social media that Leto had assaulted her when she was 17. Her post prompted a wave of further women to come forward. Months later, nine women accused Leto of sexual impropriety in a report by US outlet Air Mail, allegations he denied in full.

The BBC's documentary corroborates several accounts through friends, family members and contemporaneous messages and photographs. Two former crew members who worked with Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, described girls being pulled from the crowd to join Leto onstage for closing songs, then led backstage to his dressing room afterwards. At a house where the band was recording, one crew member said roughly two teenage girls would visit a day.

'I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big,' one of the crew members said.

Four Women Allege Criminal Conduct

Among the 10 women interviewed, four describe encounters they say crossed into criminal territory. The BBC identifies them using the pseudonyms Isabel, Alex, Clara and Etta.

Isabel says she was 17 in 2002 when Leto kissed her in a motel bathroom in Las Vegas and used her hand to masturbate. Alex alleges that during a 2013 concert afterparty in London, when she was 19, Leto told her 'age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe' after she said she was 17.

He later threatened her with sexual assault, she says, when she asked to sleep on a chaise longue in his hotel room rather than leave with no phone charger or cash. Clara says she had sex with Leto in California in 2006 when she was 17 and he was 34, alleging he 'shrugged off' a conversation about the state's age of consent.

Etta, who was 16 when she met Leto in 2014, says he asked her explicit sexual questions over the phone. A separate account describes 14-year-old fan Taylor, who was noticeably young for her age — short, and still wearing braces.

She says Leto signed her T-shirt across her chest at a 2005 concert and told her she had 'a nice rack'. Her mother confronted him on the spot — and Leto, she says, simply repeated the comment back to her face.

A Pattern of NDAs and Hidden Calls

Beyond the four criminal allegations, the BBC says four further women reported receiving strange, sexually charged phone calls from Leto when they were younger. Some suspect he used an alias, 'Christian', during certain calls, in which the caller allegedly asked them to shoot pornographic content and insisted their age didn't matter.

Separately, two women were sent non-disclosure agreements. Etta says Leto called in 2016 to warn her his lawyer wanted to send her an NDA over concerns about his 'relationships with women' — then chuckled, she says, as if the whole thing were a joke. Neither woman signed.

Leto, a 2014 Academy Award winner for Dallas Buyers Club, has starred in Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049 and Suicide Squad. His band is scheduled to tour Europe and the UK next spring, including London's O2 and Manchester's Co-op Live.

Despite repeated attempts by the BBC to reach him, Leto has not responded to the allegations. 'This was 25 years ago... he has gotten away with it,' one of his alleged victims says.