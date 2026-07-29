Hollywood actor Jared Leto allegedly dismissed concerns about state law while engaging in underage sex with a 17-year-old victim. The Tron Ares star, 54, is facing a wave of criminal sexual conduct allegations from multiple women who claim he assaulted and groomed them when they were teenagers. The newly surfaced accounts form the backbone of a major broadcasting investigation into his private life and professional conduct.

The news came after ten women came forward with a wild number of varying accusations detailed in the a new documentary titled Jared Leto Hollywood's Dark Secret. All the women involved in the documentary state they encountered the musician between 2002 and 2016, a period when he was in his 30s and 40s. It revealed it has viewed first-hand photographs and messages that support several of the accounts in some cases.

Jared Leto Faces Underage Sex Law Accusations

One of the most concerning allegations involves a fourth alleged victim who claims to have had underage relations with Leto in California when she was 17. When confronted with the reality that the age of consent in the state is 18, Leto reportedly just shrugged off the legal reality.

Other women described equally disturbing encounters during the height of his acting and music fame. One woman says she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom at the age of 17. Another alleges she was threatened with sexual assault after being left alone unexpectedly with him in a hotel room at 19.

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Actor Allegedly Leveraged Celebrity Status With Teenagers

According to another woman, the Hollywood leading man groomed her when she was just 16. She alleges that he leveraged his celebrity status to make sexually explicit phone calls, and she claims he suggested that they have sex on at least one occasion.

In a separate incident at a festival, a woman says the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman made a lewd remark about 'her rack' during an autograph signing. She was 14 at the time. Leto allegedly instructed a security guard to bring the young girl backstage. Her mother is said to have confronted the singer about the inappropriate behaviour, but he simply repeated the offensive comment.

Tour Staff Detail Uncomfortable Jared Leto Encounters

The unease was not isolated to the young women making the claims. Two men who previously worked with the singer while he was touring with his band claim that staff members felt uncomfortable with his conduct.

One former worker said, 'I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big', alleging that Leto would regularly invite teenage girls to his dressing room or to his house.

Leto has previously denied historic sexual misconduct accusations made by nine women, including some who said they were teenagers at the time of the alleged encounters. The actor is currently not facing any criminal charges.

The documentary noted that Leto did not respond to repeated requests for comment regarding the fresh allegations. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.