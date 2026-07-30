Jared Leto's private life is under renewed scrutiny after four women accused the Oscar‑winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman of criminal sexual conduct in a new BBC documentary, prompting fresh attention to his decades‑long history of high‑profile relationships.

The allegations, set out in Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, cover incidents that allegedly took place between 2002 and 2016. According to the women, the alleged misconduct occurred when they were teenagers, with claims including sexual assault, grooming and statutory rape.

Leto has denied the allegations, previously describing similar claims as 'absolutely and categorically false'. He is not facing criminal charges.

As coverage of the documentary spreads, interest has also returned to Leto's romantic past, a subject he has largely kept private despite years of speculation about links to some of Hollywood's best‑known figures.

A Long List of High-Profile Relationships

Unlike many celebrities, Leto has rarely discussed his love life in public. However, he has often been linked to actresses, models and musicians.

Among his best‑known relationships was his romance with Cameron Diaz. The pair began dating in the late 1990s and ended their relationship in 2003. Neither has publicly shared many details about the split.

Leto was later linked to Scarlett Johansson, while reports over the years also connected him to Ashley Olsen, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Lupita Nyong'o, though many of those relationships were never publicly confirmed. According to reports, Leto has consistently preferred to keep his personal relationships away from the spotlight.

His Most Recent Public Romance

Leto's longest reported recent relationship was with Russian model Valery Kaufman.

The pair were first linked around 2015 after being photographed together on several occasions and were believed to have dated on and off for a number of years before reportedly splitting in 2022. During that time, Leto did not publicly confirm the relationship, maintaining his usual approach of keeping his private life out of interviews.

Leto has never married and has often spoken about valuing his independence, which has helped sustain public curiosity about his relationships whenever they resurface in media coverage.

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Allegations Renew Focus on the Actor

The BBC documentary includes testimony from four women accusing Leto of criminal sexual conduct, while several other women describe what they say were inappropriate encounters or communications with the actor when they were underage.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of the women's accounts using photographs, messages, witness statements and other supporting material.

Leto did not respond to the BBC's requests for comment on the programme, according to the broadcaster. He has previously denied similar allegations raised in 2025 through his representatives, who said the claims against him were false.

Why Jared Leto's History is Back in the Spotlight

Although the allegations are not linked to Jared Leto's confirmed romantic relationships, they have renewed public interest in his personal life, which he has largely kept private throughout his career.

As coverage of the BBC investigation has increased, online searches about Leto's past relationships, former partners and dating history have risen. His romances have previously drawn celebrity attention, and recent reporting has placed that interest alongside the separate allegations, which he continues to deny.