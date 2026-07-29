Following a high-stakes Senate vote in Washington this week, Donald Trump's pick to lead all 18 US intelligence agencies has officially taken charge as the nation's top spy chief.

The former corporate lawyer and federal prosecutor enters the pivotal role after enduring a tense confirmation battle that placed his independence and track record under intense scrutiny. From his personal wealth and early career to the key milestones that shaped his political rise, here is a closer look at the man now steering America's vast intelligence apparatus.

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On Tuesday, the US Senate voted 51-47 along strict party lines to confirm Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence, placing the former Wall Street lawyer and ex-chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in charge of the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

Trump introduced Clayton, the current US Attorney for Manhattan and former SEC chairman, in a social media post, describing him as 'respected at the level of Jay'.

From Wall Street to Washington

For a prospective intelligence chief, Clayton brings an unusually broad background. He grew up in Pennsylvania and studied engineering and economics before attending Penn Law, where he laid the foundations for a career advising major businesses on mergers, capital raising and regulatory risk. His client list included global firms such as Goldman Sachs, Volkswagen, SoftBank and Pershing Square, as well as prominent figures including Reid Hoffman and Paul Tudor Jones.

Jay Clayton confirmed as DNI pic.twitter.com/vcqR83rnfe — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026

Born Walter Joseph Clayton III on 11 July 1966 at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, Clayton built a reputation through record-setting financial penalties and high-profile prosecutions involving Representative Chris Collins, Senator Richard Burr and Eastman Kodak. He also became a central figure in cryptocurrency regulation, culminating in the SEC filing a lawsuit against Ripple Labs shortly before his departure in 2020.

Why His Appointment Drew Scrutiny

Clayton has worked in the legal profession for more than 30 years. After clerking for a federal judge in Pennsylvania during the mid-1990s, he joined Sullivan & Cromwell in 1995 and became a partner in 2001. During his more than two decades at the firm, he regularly advised wealthy individuals, financial institutions and multinational corporations.

I asked Jay Clayton about the 2020 election. If he can't disagree with Trump when he's not in the room, how is he supposed to do it when he's in the Oval Office or the Situation Room? As DNI, the truth has to come first. Period. pic.twitter.com/X563QX7FUH — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 15, 2026

His government career began with his 2017 confirmation as SEC chairman and continued with his 2025 appointment as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Moving between private-sector influence and public office, Clayton has built a track record that combines corporate, regulatory and prosecutorial experience.

What Is Jay Clayton's Net Worth?

Clayton's financial disclosures indicate his family's net worth ranges from $10 million to $50 million (£7.52 million to £37.6 million), accumulated through decades of highly paid private-sector work and significant investments. Before entering government, he earned more than $7 million (£5.27 million) in a single year at Sullivan & Cromwell and held a broad portfolio of mutual funds and private equity investments.

Upon joining the SEC, he divested many of those holdings, although he later accepted advisory roles in the private sector, including with Apollo Global Management.

Given that elite corporate lawyers moving into senior federal regulatory roles often have similar financial profiles, Clayton's personal finances are likely to remain under close scrutiny.