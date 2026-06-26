Fans were left concerned after Lionel Richie was forced to cut short the opening night of his latest tour after telling the audience he was feeling 'dizzy' and 'strange.' The 77-year-old music icon unexpectedly halted his performance at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Wednesday, announcing an intermission around 55 minutes into his set.

Richie never returned to the stage, with a member of his band later confirming that he was too unwell to continue. The incident has prompted widespread interest in the latest Lionel Richie health update, particularly as the singer is due to continue his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Lionel Richie Felt Dizzy Before Leaving the Stage

The unexpected interruption came after Richie acknowledged during the concert that he was not feeling well. Earlier in the evening, he had performed his energetic hit 'Dancing on the Ceiling' while sitting on a step at the front of the stage, telling the audience it was the first time he had ever performed the song seated.

'When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,' Richie told the crowd, drawing a sympathetic response from concertgoers.

He remained seated at a grand piano for his next song, 'Three Times a Lady,' before announcing a surprise intermission. Richie then exited through a giant screen displaying his name, leaving many in attendance expecting he would return after a short break.

Because he was feeling dizzy and strange, @lionelrichie performed Dancing on the Ceiling sitting down on opening night @grandcasarena pic.twitter.com/5LYk5unI9s — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 25, 2026

The concert had been scheduled to feature a 90-minute headline set following a 50-minute opening performance by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Fans Waited as Confusion Grew

After Richie left the stage, his five band members remained in their positions for around 15 minutes before quietly departing without making an announcement. Recorded music continued to play through the arena at a low volume while the audience waited for further information.

As the delay stretched to around 40 minutes, some concertgoers began leaving the venue, uncertain whether the performance would resume.

Eventually, saxophonist Dino Soldo addressed the crowd from the stage.

'Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well,' Soldo said. 'He won't be able to continue. Additional information will be available.'

Among those attending was Kristine Donatelle of Minneapolis, who praised the singer's efforts despite the abbreviated performance.

'I'm grateful for what he was able to do at age 77,' she said. 'I wasn't surprised he had to sit. Rod Stewart did that recently and he did that with oxygen.'

No Official Medical Diagnosis

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While no official medical diagnosis has been released, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said there had been no indication before the show that Richie was unwell.

'He's a little dehydrated,' Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune, while noting he did not know Richie's official health status.

Audience members had also observed Richie sweating heavily throughout the performance and frequently using a towel. His voice appeared less smooth than during his previous St. Paul appearance in 2023, and he regularly invited the crowd to sing the choruses of several of his best-known songs.

At the time of writing, Richie's representatives have not issued a statement regarding his condition.

What Happens Next for Lionel Richie's Tour?

The St. Paul concert marked the opening night of the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, which reunites Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire after the groups previously toured together.

The next scheduled performance is set to take place in Chicago on Friday. It remains unclear whether Richie's illness will have any impact on the upcoming dates, and fans are awaiting further updates as interest in the latest Lionel Richie health update continues.