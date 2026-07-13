Keith Urban turned an ordinary New York City ferry ride into a surprise Keith Urban concert this week, even as fresh details about his costly divorce from Nicole Kidman continue to circulate. The country singer was filmed performing for commuters on the New York City Ferry, with the official ferry account later posting the clip to TikTok and thanking him for helping riders 'reach flow state' on the afternoon commute.

The news came after Kidman and Urban's divorce was finalised in Tennessee in January, ending their 19-year marriage and setting out a parenting arrangement for their two teenage daughters. Court filings said the couple agreed to a plan, waived spousal support and settled their financial and custody matters, while a judge found there were 'irreconcilable differences' that made the marriage impractical and impossible to continue.

Keith Urban's Ferry Set In New York

The ferry performance was hardly a stadium production. Urban, 58, sang and played guitar alongside a backing band that included guitars, keys, drums, bass and violin, while passengers filmed the whole thing and swayed along as the boat cut through the Hudson.

The official NYC Ferry TikTok caption called it 'supporting public transit in NYC,' which is a pretty neat way of dressing up a wildly unexpected commute.

A clip shared by People and circulated on social media showed Urban taking song requests from the crowd, including one for 'Just the Two of Us,' before joking that it had been a while since he and the band had played it.

When someone shouted, 'Don't mess it up!', Urban laughed it off and answered, 'It's a tough crowd, man,' adding, 'Phew, you are in luck. Man, have we got a version for you.'

That sort of easy, self-aware banter is catnip for fans, and, frankly, a ferry full of commuters getting a private set from Keith Urban is the sort of mad little celebrity moment that social media was built for.

On TikTok, reactions were immediate and all over the place. One user wrote, 'I literally leave town for one weekend and this is what you get up to while I'm gone???,' while another admitted they could not believe the clip was real.

Not everyone was delighted, with one commenter saying, 'This would ruin my day,' though plenty of others were thrilled enough to say they would happily ride the ferry back and forth just to keep listening.

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Divorce Details Keep Hanging Around Keith Urban

For context, the divorce itself is not news. Kidman filed in September 2025, and the marriage was formally dissolved on 6 January, with a Tennessee judge approving the settlement and the parenting plan.

According to the court record, the agreement made Kidman the primary residential parent, with the children spending 306 days a year with their mother and every other weekend with Urban. Sunday Rose turned 18 on 7 July, and the pair's younger daughter, Faith Margaret, remains a minor.

The financial side has drawn the most attention, because the paperwork showed no child support and no spousal support, with the couple waiving both. Their personal property was also described as divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties, a phrase that sounds neat enough in court language but usually hides the messy stuff people never see.

Kidman marked Sunday Rose's 18th birthday with a birthday post on Instagram, another small sign that life after the marriage is already moving on, at least in the public eye. Urban's ferry gig, meanwhile, offered a very different image, a star dropping into the middle of an everyday commute and treating it like a pop-up show instead of a PR exercise.

There is a reason these moments travel fast online. They collapse the distance between the famous and the ordinary, and in this case they do it on a ferry, which is about as unglamorous a stage as you can get.

Urban seemed to know exactly how to play it, too, with enough charm to win over the crowd and enough looseness to make the whole thing feel spontaneous rather than staged.

A fan request, a joke, a backing band, a few raised phones. That was the whole show. And somehow, on a New York ferry of all places, it worked.