Modelling scout Daniel Siad, 69, was found dead at his home in Colombes, near Paris, on 20 July.

French authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death, while public attention has returned to Siad's alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein's network.

Months after thousands of pages of the so-called 'Epstein Files' were released, Siad had been under investigation by French authorities over allegations that he helped recruit young women for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein through his connections in the modelling industry.

Siad was never arrested or formally charged and consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing before his death.

French Investigations Look Into Siad's Death

Prosecutors said an autopsy will be carried out. Daniel Siad's lawyer, Menya Arab-Tigrine, said she believes the 69-year-old died of a heart attack.

She also said the 'unbearable waiting' and 'the pressure and the anxiety he suffered every day' may have contributed to her client's death.

Arab-Tigrine added that Siad never stopped proclaiming his innocence.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said they had not gathered sufficient evidence to place Siad under formal investigation before his death, but expect wider investigations into Epstein and his associates to continue.

Why Was Daniel Siad Linked to Jeffrey Epstein?

Following the release of the 'Epstein Files' by the US Department of Justice earlier this year, Siad's name reportedly appeared more than 2,000 times in emails and other communications.

Investigators allege the Swedish-French modelling scout sought aspiring models from countries including Poland, South Africa, Morocco and Spain before forwarding their photographs and personal details to Epstein over several years.

Investigators are examining whether Siad's alleged recruitment of young women and introductions to Epstein formed part of the trafficking network prosecutors say Epstein used to exploit victims.

Siad's Allegations Before His Death

Dozens of women came forward with allegations concerning Siad's alleged connection to Epstein's network after the files were released.

Five of the 24 women who contacted investigators accused Siad of offences including rape and human trafficking.

Read more Who Was Daniel Siad? Epstein-Linked Model Scout Found Dead Near Paris After Appearing Nearly 2,000 Times in Files Who Was Daniel Siad? Epstein-Linked Model Scout Found Dead Near Paris After Appearing Nearly 2,000 Times in Files

However, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to place Siad under formal investigation before his death.

The wider inquiry remains ongoing.

In previous media interviews, Siad maintained that his relationship with Epstein was purely professional.

'My work with him has been strictly professional. I never doubt that, because I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation with him,' he said.

He also said he 'had no reason to believe' that the women he recommended to Epstein had been harmed.

For the women who came forward with allegations, Siad's death may not provide the closure they were hoping for, and some questions may never be answered directly.

However, authorities' ongoing efforts to uncover the full extent of Epstein's operations mean the search for accountability continues.