Starting 21 July at participating US locations, McDonald's is rolling out its Caesar Snack Wrap priced at $2.99, built around a McCrispy Strip with shredded lettuce, cheese and a new Caesar sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla, as part of a broader chicken-focused menu update.

The launch marks the return of Caesar flavours to McDonald's menus for the first time since 2020, when the company quietly dropped its salad range, including a chicken Caesar option. That absence has lingered longer than expected, and the reappearance of anything Caesar-related has already stirred a familiar question among customers, why bring back the flavour but not the salad?

McDonald's Caesar Snack Wrap Ingredients and Price Explained

The Casar Snack Wrap is deliberately simple. McDonald's says the wrap includes a single McCrispy Strip, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and its new Caesar sauce, all folded into a tortilla. The headline detail for many customers will be the price point, set at $2.99, positioning it as a relatively low-cost add-on rather than a full meal centrepiece.

The Caesar sauce itself is doing most of the heavy lifting. According to the company, it blends parmesan with garlic and lemon notes, aiming for a richer, slightly sharper profile than the chain's usual creamy condiments. It is also being sold separately as a dip, suggesting McDonald's is testing whether the flavour can stand on its own beyond the wrap.

Alongside the wrap, McDonald's is introducing a Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich featuring a chicken fillet topped with the same sauce, plus applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. The company has also updated its McCrispy Strips with a new panko breading, which it says creates a more pronounced crunch.

Why McDonald's Caesar Snack Wrap Is Back Now

The timing is tied to a wider strategy. McDonald's outlined its 'McDonald's NEXT' growth plan in June, placing renewed emphasis on chicken, beef and beverages as competitive pressure intensifies, particularly from chains that have built their identity around chicken. Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's continue to pull in customers who might once have defaulted to McDonald's, and the response has been a steady stream of sauce-led, limited-time offers.

Recent examples include Hot Honey Sauce earlier this year, Buffalo Ranch Sauce in November, and a Special Edition Gold Sauce last September. Each arrived with its own chicken pairing. The Caesar rollout fits neatly into that pattern, another flavour revival wrapped in a short-term menu play.

Financially, the approach appears to be working. McDonald's reported a 3.9% rise in US comparable sales in its first-quarter results in May, attributing part of that growth to menu innovation and higher average spending per order. Whether a $2.99 wrap meaningfully shifts those numbers is another question, but it keeps the menu moving, and that matters.

Online reaction suggests the nostalgia angle may be doing as much work as the food itself. When McDonald's teased the Caesar sauce on Instagram, users quickly filled the comments with calls for the return of full salads and even the early 2000s McSalad Shakers. Some posts on X framed the move as 'half a comeback,' bringing back the flavour but not the format people actually remember.

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A few users questioned whether the wrap, with just one chicken strip, feels like value even at $2.99. Others pointed out that competitors are offering larger wraps or full sandwiches at comparable prices.

Although McDonald's seems less interested in competing on size and more focused on frequency, getting customers to add one more item to their order.

Meanwhile, rivals are not standing still. Burger King is currently testing six flame-grilled chicken items, including wraps and sandwiches in classic, spicy and honey mustard variations, signalling that the chicken category is only getting more crowded.

Still, there is something slightly ironic about the return of Caesar to McDonald's menu in this form. The original appeal of a chicken Caesar salad was its attempt at balance, a fast-food version of something that felt, at least vaguely, like a proper meal. Now it is back as a wrap and a dipping sauce, a more indulgent interpretation of the same flavour profile.