Kamala Harris has reignited speculation about her political future, declaring she is 'thinking about' another run for the White House — an admission that could reshape the race for the next US presidency.

The former vice president's remarks come at a time when the political landscape is already shifting ahead of the 2028 election cycle. With multiple Democratic figures positioning themselves as potential contenders, Harris's openness adds another layer of intrigue to an increasingly crowded field.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she “might” run for president in 2028, adding at the 2026 National Action Network Convention that she is “thinking about it.” https://t.co/aFpk7aZ1ap pic.twitter.com/gs4l7NJyQv — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2026

Harris Keeps the Door Open on 2028 Presidential Bid

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Appearing at the National Action Network Convention in New York, Harris responded directly when asked about a future presidential campaign. 'Listen, I might, I might. I'm thinking about it,' she said during a conversation with Al Sharpton, drawing enthusiastic chants of 'run again' from the audience.

The moment underscored both her enduring appeal among key Democratic constituencies and her willingness to remain a central figure in national politics. Harris's comments stop short of a formal announcement, yet in a field where even tentative signals can shift alliances and donor interest, the statement landed with weight.

'The Status Quo Is Not Working'

Central to Harris's message was a critique of the current political system. Reflecting on her travels across the United States over the past year, she argued that many Americans feel left behind by existing structures.

'I've been travelling the country... and the one thing I'm really clear about is the status quo is not working,' she said. Harris emphasised the need to cut through bureaucracy and deliver tangible results, adding that voters 'don't want process, they want progress'.

This framing aligns with broader Democratic efforts to reconnect with working-class voters and communities that have grown increasingly disillusioned with Washington.

Sharp Criticism of Trump's Foreign Policy

Harris also used the platform to launch a pointed critique of Donald Trump, particularly regarding his handling of international relations and the ongoing tensions with Iran.

She argued that Trump's approach has weakened longstanding alliances, marking a significant departure from post-World War II foreign policy norms. 'This president... does not believe in the alliances that we have with friendly nations,' she said, warning that such a stance undermines US global influence and national security.

On the issue of Iran, Harris questioned Trump's claims that the country's nuclear capabilities had been 'obliterated'. 'Well, evidently he didn't do that,' she remarked. Trump had previously stated that Iran's nuclear capabilities had been obliterated. The White House did not immediately respond to Harris's remarks.

The remarks track longstanding warnings about the consequences of weakened alliances for US diplomatic leverage.

A Crowded Democratic Field Emerges

Harris's potential candidacy would place her among a growing list of Democratic figures considering a run. The National Action Network Convention featured appearances from prominent names such as Pete Buttigieg, Josh Shapiro, Wes Moore, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Mark Kelly, and Ro Khanna.

Many of these figures have either hinted at presidential ambitions or declined to rule them out, signalling what could become a highly competitive primary contest. Harris's national profile and prior campaign experience could give her an advantage, though questions remain about voter enthusiasm and party unity.

Focus on Midterms and Party Building

For now, Harris appears to be balancing speculation about her future with immediate political priorities. She is expected to participate in fundraising efforts across southern states, supporting Democratic campaigns ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Her schedule includes events in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, as well as a keynote appearance at the Arkansas Democratic Party's annual dinner. These engagements suggest a strategic effort to strengthen party infrastructure while keeping her own options open.

Harris has not set a deadline for a decision on 2028. Her statement at the convention — 'I'm thinking about it' — currently stands as her most direct public signal.