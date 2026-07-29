Claims circulating on social media allege that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has dropped musician Steve Lacy from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day soundtrack, removed his song 'Oh Yeah?' from the film and is preparing legal action after Lacy reportedly revealed a plot detail at the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

At present, there is no verifiable evidence that Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures or Disney has ended Lacy's involvement with the project, pulled his music from the film or begun legal proceedings.

Did Marvel Drop Steve Lacy After the Alleged Spoiler?

At the time of writing, neither Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures nor Disney has issued a statement confirming that Steve Lacy's contract has been terminated or that his track has been removed from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

No major entertainment trade outlet has reported that Lacy has been dropped from the film or faces legal action. Instead, the claims appear to have originated from viral posts on social media after the premiere.

Subsequent fact-checks on the controversy have found no documentary or official evidence to support assertions that Lacy has been fired or that Marvel has taken contractual steps against him. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the online claims, so they should be treated cautiously.

What Happened at the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere

Steve Lacy attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere because his song 'Oh Yeah?' is used in the movie. During a red-carpet interview, he was asked which character he was most excited to see.

Read more Sadie Sink's Secret 'Spider-Man' Role Leaked by Steve Lacy at 'Brand New Day' Premiere Sadie Sink's Secret 'Spider-Man' Role Leaked by Steve Lacy at 'Brand New Day' Premiere

Lacy replied: 'Jean... She's the villain, but there's a reason to her madness.'

The comment prompted renewed speculation that actress Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey, an X‑Men character long associated with the Marvel universe.

That theory had already been circulating among fans online in the months leading up to the premiere.

Marvel has not officially confirmed Sink's role. Some commentators have noted that Lacy did not mention Jean Grey's full name or refer directly to Sadie Sink, and have suggested he may have been echoing an existing fan theory rather than disclosing new information.

How the 'Dropped by Kevin Feige' Rumour Spread

Marvel's history of trying to limit spoilers has made any perceived leak a frequent topic of online discussion.

After the premiere, fans began posting jokes that Kevin Feige would 'never invite Steve Lacy back' or that Marvel security would be unhappy with the interview. Many of these posts were shaped as memes rather than as factual claims.

As those memes spread, some social media users rephrased them as if they were news, which contributed to unverified claims that Lacy had already been removed from the film, that his song had been cut or that he was facing lawsuits. Entertainment outlets that later covered the incident have stated that, while the clip itself went viral, there is no confirmed information about disciplinary steps by Marvel.

Is Marvel Taking Legal Action Over the Comment?

There is currently no public evidence that Marvel is pursuing legal action against Steve Lacy.

People involved in high‑profile film projects, including actors, musicians and promotional partners, often sign confidentiality agreements. Whether any specific remark breaches such an agreement depends on the wording of those contracts and the circumstances in which information was shared.

Even if a spoiler is disclosed, the decision to bring a lawsuit is not automatic. Companies typically consider contractual terms, the context of the disclosure and any demonstrable financial impact before deciding whether to take legal action.

There is no evidence to support online claims that any potential legal action by Marvel has been tied to soundtrack streaming figures or a four‑week performance target.

Steve Lacy's red-carpet comments are among the most widely shared clips linked to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Whether the remark confirms a specific plot point will not be clear until the film is released.

At present, allegations that Kevin Feige has dropped Lacy, removed 'Oh Yeah?' from the soundtrack or begun legal proceedings remain unverified. No statements confirming such action have been issued by Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures or Steve Lacy.