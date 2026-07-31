Peter Parker's lonely sacrifice finally begins to fracture in the closing moments of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Ned Leeds seemingly regains his memories of his best friend.

Released in theatres on 31 July 2026, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster delivers one of its most emotional resolutions when Peter approaches Ned at a local café and introduces himself.

As the pair shake hands, muscle memory and a lifelong bond override Doctor Strange's powerful memory-erasing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Marvel keeps the exact mechanics ambiguous, the poignant reunion signals a turning point for Peter's isolated existence, proving that true friendship can pierce even the strongest magical barriers.

The Handshake That Changes Everything

After spending much of the film living apart from the people he once loved, Peter decides he no longer wants to remain completely isolated. In the final scene, he approaches Ned at a café and introduces himself simply as 'Peter'.

As the two shake hands, they instinctively perform their signature multi-step handshake from the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy. The familiar routine unfolds naturally, driven by years of friendship that somehow survived Doctor Strange's powerful memory spell.

Ned initially looks puzzled, seemingly unable to explain why his body knew exactly what to do. Moments later, confusion gives way to recognition. His expression changes as memories appear to rush back, and he looks directly at Peter before smiling and saying, 'Peter!'

Although Marvel stops short of explaining precisely how the spell breaks, the scene leaves little doubt that Ned has regained his memories of his best friend.

Why Does Ned Remember?

The film intentionally leaves the mechanics open for future Marvel Cinematic Universe stories, but fans theorise towards two possible explanations.

One theory centres on Ned's own magical abilities. Since Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences have known that Ned possesses latent magical potential after successfully using Doctor Strange's Sling Ring. The handshake may have acted almost like a spell, with deeply ingrained muscle memory allowing his subconscious to bypass Strange's enchantment and restore what had been erased.

The second explanation is more grounded. Earlier in the film, MJ accidentally reveals Spider-Man's real name while speaking with Ned. That unexpected clue lingers in his mind. When Peter later introduces himself and flawlessly performs their private handshake, the final piece of the puzzle falls into place, triggering a flood of forgotten memories.

Either interpretation arrives at the same conclusion. The bond between Peter and Ned proves stronger than the spell designed to erase it.

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MJ's Memories Are Still Out of Reach

MJ's ending takes a different path.

Unlike Ned, she does not fully recover her memories of Peter Parker before the credits roll. Instead, Brand New Day presents a quieter and more bittersweet resolution that suggests her journey has only just begun.

After reading the letter Peter originally wrote following the events of No Way Home, MJ learns about the relationship they once shared. Yet the revelation feels distant. She understands the facts but cannot reconnect with the emotions attached to them.

She tells Peter that the version of herself who loved him no longer exists and describes that past self almost as a different person entirely. Rather than resuming their romance, the pair agree to begin again from scratch, ending the film as new friends instead of former lovers reunited.

Marvel Drops Two Major Clues

According to fans, even without a complete breakthrough, the film strongly hints that Doctor Strange's spell is beginning to weaken for MJ as well.

In one of the final scenes, she is shown holding the broken Black Dahlia necklace Peter gave her in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Although she cannot explain why the keepsake feels so important, she refuses to let it go, suggesting an emotional connection remains buried beneath the spell.

Another clue appears earlier in the film when Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink, uses her telepathic powers on MJ. During the psychic encounter, MJ sheds a single tear despite being completely frozen. Fans have interpreted the subtle moment as evidence that Jean's abilities briefly pierced Strange's magic, allowing fragments of Peter to resurface within MJ's subconscious.

Marvel offers no definitive answer.

While Ned's memories return in full, MJ's recovery has only begun, setting the stage for [possible] future instalments to rebuild one of the MCU's defining relationships.

As the credits roll and the post-credits scene hints at cosmic adventures ahead, audiences are left celebrating a narrative that honours its past while fearlessly charting a fresh trajectory for everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood hero.