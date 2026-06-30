Joe Alwyn is reportedly in his first public relationship since his split from Taylor Swift, with sources claiming the actor is casually dating actress Sarah Pidgeon following a series of recent public sightings in New York.

The reported romance comes more than three years after Alwyn and Swift ended their six-and-a-half-year relationship in 2023. According to reports, the pair have been quietly seeing each other for several months, with their relationship only coming to wider attention after they were photographed together in Brooklyn before later being seen in what appeared to be a more intimate public outing.

How Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon Met

According to reports, Alwyn, 35, and Pidgeon, 29, first met at an industry event during awards season earlier this year.

A source said the pair are 'casually dating' and have been spending time together privately in New York City over recent months.

The insider described the relationship as being in its early stages, adding that the two actors have been keeping a low profile while getting to know one another away from the public eye. They were also described as a 'compatible match,' with both sharing a preference for private, low-key lifestyles.

Public Sightings Sparked Dating Reports

Speculation about the relationship intensified after Alwyn and Pidgeon were photographed together in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Further images published shortly afterwards appeared to show the pair embracing and kissing during a separate outing, prompting entertainment outlets to report that the actors were romantically involved.

The sightings quickly shifted the story from speculation to widespread reporting across celebrity media. However, neither Alwyn nor Pidgeon has publicly commented on the claims. Representatives for both actors have also not responded to requests for comment, according to Us Weekly.

Sarah Pidgeon's Rising Profile

Pidgeon is an actress known for her work in television and theatre, including her role in Love Story. She has largely kept her personal life private and has not previously been linked to any public relationships.

Her growing profile in the entertainment industry has drawn increased attention to her career, particularly following renewed interest in her reported relationship with Alwyn.

Alwyn's First Reported Relationship Since Swift

Read more Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Had a Shock Change of Heart Toward Blake Lively Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Had a Shock Change of Heart Toward Blake Lively

The reported romance marks Alwyn's first publicly known relationship since his split from Taylor Swift in 2023, following a six-and-a-half-year relationship that attracted significant media attention.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn reflected on the difficulties of navigating a highly public break-up, saying he preferred to keep aspects of his personal life out of the spotlight.

'I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship,' he said.

Ongoing Speculation

As of now, neither Alwyn nor Pidgeon has confirmed the relationship publicly. Reports remain based on unnamed sources and recent public sightings, with no official statement from either actor or their representatives.

Despite the lack of confirmation, interest in the pair continues to grow following the recent photographs and media reports, marking what is being described as Alwyn's first reported romance since his split from Swift.