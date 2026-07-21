Britain's far-Right is facing scrutiny after campaigners linked to a land-buying scheme in rural Wales were accused of attempting to bring an American-style 'whites-only' community model to Britain.

The Woodlander Initiative (TWI), led by veteran fascist Simon Birkett, has raised £235,000 towards a £1 million target to purchase land across every British county. The group insists it is not political and denies claims it is trying to establish a white-only enclave.

However, its reported links to American separatist organisation Return To The Land (RTTL), support from Britain's largest neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative, and activity at its Powys site have prompted concern among residents, politicians and experts.

The development has also drawn the attention of Powys Council, which confirmed no planning applications had been submitted for structures built on the woodland site and said the matter would now be investigated.

The American Influence at UK Soil

The Woodlander Initiative purchased two plots of land near the village of Llanafan Fawr in Powys, where two unfinished log cabins have been built. The organisation has denied attempting to establish a white-only settlement and says anyone is welcome to visit, camp and assist with construction work.

Its plans have nevertheless attracted attention because Eric Orwoll, founder of the American Return To The Land movement, has said his organisation is allied with TWI. RTTL has established a white separatist enclave in Arkansas with the stated aim of resegregating society.

The Welsh site currently consists of a steep field, an area of woodland, large tents and a wooden latrine. One unfinished structure appears to serve as a hall or meeting space, while another overlooks the site's only access track.

Powys Council confirmed it has no recent planning history for the land and that no applications had been submitted for either the buildings or a change of land use from agriculture to leisure or tourism.

A council spokesman said: 'Our planning department have confirmed that we have no relevant recent planning history for the site.

'We have also not received any formal complaints to date regarding the structures referred to in the email below.

'The Development Management team will investigate the concerns that have been raised and take any appropriate action identified through that process.'

One nearby farmer said building materials had been arriving regularly and several men had been working on the site.

'They've not upset anyone so far but like everyone else they are subject to planning laws which are quite strict around here. If I opened a caravan and camping site, the council would be knocking on my door straight away,' the farmer said.

Residents also questioned the durability of the unfinished structures, expressing concern they may not withstand a typical Welsh winter.

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Local Concerns and Extremist Links

Although TWI says its membership criteria make no reference to ethnicity and its constitution describes it as a non-political organisation focused on 'building community, friendships, skills and fraternity', its critics point to its connections with prominent figures on the British far-Right.

Simon Birkett is a former member of the BNP and National Front and addressed the Patriotic Alternative annual conference in 2024. In a message to TWI members, he promoted the 'Great Replacement' conspiracy theory and wrote that the organisation aimed to 'create an elite, a vanguard, an alternative group who will actively do what's best for us'.

Patriotic Alternative leader Mark Collett has publicly backed the project, describing it as 'a fantastic initiative that allows nationalists to pool their money in order to purchase land and property'.

He added: 'This is a long-term plan that will hopefully catch on and turn into the establishment of indigenous heartlands; places for our people.'

Plaid Cymru has said fascists are not welcome in Wales, while residents of Llanafan Fawr said they could not understand why the group had chosen their village. Locals confirmed that the workmen constructing the cabins and a small number of visitors who attended an open day last September were all white.

The group's messaging has also drawn attention. A sign inside the entrance welcomes visitors to the woods, while notices at the gate warn people to stay out, threaten a £100,000 fine for trespassing and refer to 'federal authorities', despite the UK having no federal system.

Neighbouring sheep farmer John Weedon, 80, said he had experienced no problems since TWI arrived.

'I know all about their reputation but they've not inflicted anything on me. They seem ok,' he said.

'I've seen the signs they put up, but if you stake your claim somewhere, you need to protect it.'

Dr William Allchorn, a senior research fellow at Anglia Ruskin University specialising in the British far-Right, said buying land forms part of a long-term strategy for extremist organisations.

'It's the idea of creating a separate white heartland or parallel society where they can be completely off grid,' he said.

He added that the Welsh project appeared to have 'progressed fairly far' and shared similarities with developments in the United States, East Germany and South Africa, where neo-Nazi groups have attempted to establish white-exclusive communities.

According to Dr Allchorn, British far-Right organisations have shifted their attention towards projects such as land acquisition since the pandemic, viewing them as part of a long-term ideological objective centred on excluding minorities and migrants.