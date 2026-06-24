Every time England lose a World Cup match, reported domestic abuse in England and Wales surges by 38 per cent that same night, according to police data.

That figure is not projection. It is documented fact, drawn from crime reports spanning three World Cup tournaments and peer-reviewed by academics at Lancaster University. As the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, gets under way, prosecutors, police and local authorities have issued one of their starkest public warnings yet. For millions of people watching at home, the beautiful game has a brutal shadow.

What The Research Conclusively Shows

The foundational study on this issue was published in 2014 in the Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency by researchers Stuart Kirby, Brian Francis and Rosalie O'Flaherty of Lancaster University. Analysing police data across the 2002, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, the researchers found that domestic abuse reports increase by 38% when England loses, by 26% when England wins or draws, and remain 11% higher than average on the day after a match, regardless of result.

A subsequent study, published in Social Science and Medicine and conducted by Anna Trendl, Neil Stewart, and Timothy Mullett of Warwick Business School, deepened that picture considerably. Using ten years of crime data from West Midlands Police, the second largest force in England, the researchers found that reported alcohol-related domestic abuse cases increase by 47% following an England football victory, with a 95% confidence interval of 26% to 71%.

The time pattern was precise: the increase in alcohol-related cases began during the three-hour window of the match itself, peaked in the three-hour period immediately following the final whistle, and gradually declined over the subsequent 24 hours. No equivalent increase was found in non-alcohol-related domestic abuse, pointing directly to binge drinking culture around match days as the decisive factor.

Major tournaments like the World Cup can see a rise in domestic abuse.



If you or someone you know needs support, call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or Refuge on 0203 879 3544 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm). Always call 999 in an emergency.



ℹ️ https://t.co/AhvmPzM9vZ pic.twitter.com/7Wmbwvcx7F — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) June 23, 2026

The Toll On Policing And Support Services

The Euro 2024 tournament, England's most recent major tournament before this World Cup, provided the most comprehensive real-world test of these findings. All 43 police forces across England and Wales collectively recorded 351 domestic abuse incidents identified as football-related between 14 June and 14 July 2024. That compares to 193 incidents recorded during the equivalent period of the 2021 Euros, an 82% rise in reported football-linked offences between the two tournaments.

The NPCC was categorical that those figures almost certainly understate the true scale. Many victims do not disclose the football link to officers, some officers do not record it, and domestic abuse itself remains vastly under-reported in all contexts. Respect, the UK charity working to stop perpetrators of domestic abuse, recorded a 24% increase in calls to its Men's Advice Line and a 39% increase to its Respect Phoneline during Euro 2024 alone.

Leeds Women's Aid, tracking calls in real time during the 2024 Euros, reported a 22% increase in calls received within the first week of the tournament, a 19% rise compared to the same period in June 2023. Ninety-five per cent of callers were women. Leeds Women's Aid chief executive Nik Peasgood said at the time: 'We've seen over the last few years the closures of pubs. Research shows that people generally tend to watch more football at home now; often women will be in their home and they can't escape. Survivors bear the brunt of that anger, rage and joy.'

The Warnings Issued For 2026

With the 2026 World Cup now live, authorities have co-ordinated an early and unusually direct public response. The Crown Prosecution Service issued a formal press release on 23 June 2026 urging victims to come forward, with CPS National Stalking Lead Olivia Rose stating: 'While the World Cup is a cause for celebration for many, we know it can also be a time of increased risk for victims of domestic abuse. Prosecutors tell us they see a rise in domestic abuse incidents around major football tournaments, and we are deeply concerned by the patterns we see.'

Rose was explicit that football is not itself a cause: 'Football does not cause domestic abuse. But factors linked to major football events, like increased alcohol consumption and heightened emotions, can make situations worse. There is never any excuse for this.'

The Local Government Association warned that the Lancaster University research also identified a broader tournament effect, with domestic abuse incidents increasing cumulatively as tournaments progressed, meaning the risk to victims is not confined to a single match day, but builds over weeks. Hertfordshire Constabulary announced it is supporting a county-wide campaign called 'We Won, I Lost', run in partnership with the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline and local football clubs Watford FC and Stevenage FC.

Football is about passion and community, but for some, high emotions can strain relationships. Domestic abuse is never part of the game. It can affect anyone.



This World Cup, Say no to foul play.



Confidential support is available, contact Harbour 03000 20 25 25 |… pic.twitter.com/IZ6zVjMrSc — Durham County Council (@DurhamCouncil) June 23, 2026

The System Behind The Statistics

Read more 'Believe All Women — but Only the Right Women?': Viral Post Slams Feminists Over Silence on UK Grooming Gangs 'Believe All Women — but Only the Right Women?': Viral Post Slams Feminists Over Silence on UK Grooming Gangs

The CPS's latest data shows that in domestic abuse cases referred by police where a charging decision is made, 4 in 5 cases are charged, a rate of 81.1%, based on figures from Q3 2025/26. The CPS works with police under the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan, aligning investigation and prosecution strategy from the earliest stages of a case.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, national policing lead for domestic abuse, said: 'Our priority throughout the tournament is to support and protect anyone who may be at risk of domestic abuse. Police and prosecutors are working closely together to use all available powers to identify and arrest offenders, secure evidence and bring those responsible to justice.'

The statistics, accumulated across three decades of tournament data, carry an unmistakable message: for some people in Britain, the final whistle is not the end of the danger, it is the beginning of it.