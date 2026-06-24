The father of Argentine YouTuber Gaspar 'Gaspi' Prim has publicly questioned whether the helicopter crash that killed his son, American singer Oliver Tree and four others in Brazil was truly an accident, saying he believes the tragedy may have been 'an attack.'

Ricardo Prim's comments have emerged as authorities continue investigating the 14 June helicopter crash in Brazil that killed six people and left the cause of the disaster undetermined. Speaking to Argentine media, the grieving father said he was unconvinced the tragedy was simply an accident.

Father's Claim Sparks Questions

'It's not known whether it was an accident or an attack,' he said.

'I didn't know the American singer who was with him, Oliver Tree, but I'm receiving a lot of information and I believe it wasn't an accident. For me, it was an attack.'

Ricardo Prim has not publicly disclosed what information led him to that conclusion, nor has he presented evidence supporting the claim.

His remarks gained international attention after excerpts from a recent interview spread across social media and were picked up by international media outlets, turning his allegation into one of the most widely discussed aspects of the tragedy.

What Investigators Have Said

Investigators are examining flight operations, communications, pilot actions and other factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Officials have not publicly identified a cause or released findings suggesting criminal activity. Investigators have not ruled out mechanical failure, pilot error or environmental factors as possible causes.

Aviation investigations involving multiple fatalities can take years to complete because officials must analyse wreckage, maintenance records, operational procedures, witness testimony and other technical evidence before reaching a final conclusion.

Online Debate Follows Father's Comments

Ricardo Prim's remarks have fuelled debate on social media, where reactions have ranged from calls for further scrutiny to rejection of conspiracy theories.

One Instagram user wrote: 'Nobody knows what happened yet. Every possibility should be investigated before conclusions are made.'

Others questioned the attack theory. Several users compared the reaction to speculation that followed the 2020 helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant.

'Everyone did think that Kobe Bryant was attacked too, but that ended up not being true,' one commenter wrote.

Another added: 'Like 64 crashes this year alone, not everything is a conspiracy.'

The discussion reflects a divide between those seeking additional answers and those urging patience until investigators release their findings.

Why Oliver Tree's Death Drew Global Attention

While Gaspar Prim had built a significant online following in Argentina, Oliver Tree's involvement transformed the crash into an international story. The American musician's global fanbase helped spread discussion of Ricardo Prim's allegations, turning a local aviation investigation into an international talking point far beyond Argentina and Brazil.

Tree had recently completed several dates on his 'World's First World Tour' before the fatal crash. Following his death, loved ones announced plans to establish a foundation aimed at supporting emerging artists in honour of what they described as his final wish.

Parents Respond Differently to Tragedy

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While Ricardo Prim has publicly questioned whether the crash was accidental, Gaspar's mother Michelle Prim has declined to speculate about its cause.

Speaking to La Nacion, she said she was 'heartbroken but at peace' and focused on remembering her son's life.

'Gaspar passed away with his friends, with Lucas Vignale, and with his idol, Oliver Tree,' she said.

Ricardo, meanwhile, described the loss of his 23-year-old son as devastating.

'He was in his prime. He was only 23 years old. It's going to be very difficult for me to live without Gaspi, knowing that he's gone,' he said.

Accident or Attack?

Authorities have not identified the cause of the crash, and no official findings have linked it to a deliberate act. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the disaster while reviewing potential contributing factors.

Until those findings are released, Ricardo Prim's allegation remains unproven. For now, the question he raised, accident or attack, remains unanswered as the investigation continues.