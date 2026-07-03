A tragic road accident in northeastern Thailand has left at least nine Buddhist monks dead after an 11-year-old boy allegedly lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into a religious procession.

The collision, which occurred on 2 July near Ban Na Wieng Kae in Mukdahan province, was captured on CCTV and has since circulated widely online, prompting national mourning and renewed debate over child safety and vehicle access.

Police said the boy allegedly drove his parents' pickup truck without permission before the vehicle struck dozens of monks participating in a pilgrimage walk.

Nine Monks Killed in Mukdahan Crash

According to Thai authorities, the monks were walking as part of a religious procession when the pickup truck veered into the group.

🚨 BREAKING #THAILAND

Tragic..



🔴 THAILAND : MOMENT AN 11-year-old BOY CRASHED INTO A PROCESSION OF BUDDHIST MONKS IN MUKDAHAN



He took his parents' pickup truck without permission.

At least 9 monks have died and more than a dozen are injured.#Accident #Accidente pic.twitter.com/XeHuHbgH1v — LW World News (@LW_WorldNews) July 2, 2026

Officials said five monks died at the scene, while four others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital, bringing the death toll to nine. At least 11 other monks and participants were injured, with several reportedly remaining in critical condition.

Emergency crews and local rescue teams rushed to the scene, where they treated the injured before transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Boy Allegedly Took Parents' Vehicle

Investigators said the 11-year-old boy is believed to have taken the family's pickup truck without permission and driven approximately 10 kilometres before the crash.

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Some Thai media reports have stated that the child has autism. Meanwhile, authorities have not publicly confirmed whether that played any role in the incident.

Family members reportedly told investigators the boy had never driven a vehicle before and had been unwell on the day of the crash.

Under Thai law, children under the age of 12 cannot be held criminally responsible. As a result, police are not expected to pursue criminal charges against the child. Instead, investigators are examining how he gained access to the vehicle and whether any negligence by adults contributed to the tragedy.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Security camera footage showing the pickup truck speeding into the religious procession has spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread expressions of grief and sympathy across the world and the Buddhist community specifically.

The monks had been taking part in a traditional pilgrimage, an important practice in Thailand's Theravada Buddhist tradition, where monks travel together through local communities as part of religious observance.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to avoid sharing graphic footage out of respect for the victims and their families.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including vehicle speed, road conditions and how the child was able to leave home in the pickup truck.

No official findings have yet been released.

The accident has also prompted renewed discussion about child access to vehicles, particularly in rural parts of Thailand where children are sometimes permitted to operate farm equipment or vehicles on private land.

Why the Tragedy Has Shocked Thailand

Thailand is a predominantly Theravada Buddhist nation, with monks holding an important spiritual and cultural role within communities across the country.

Morning walks, alms rounds and religious pilgrimages are common sights, particularly in rural provinces.

The deaths of nine monks in a single incident have therefore resonated far beyond Mukdahan, with many describing the crash as one of the country's most devastating road tragedies involving members of the Buddhist clergy in recent years.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing as Thailand's Buddhist community mourns the victims and prayers continue for those injured in the crash.