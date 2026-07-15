A Polish man suffered serious facial injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger who mistakenly believed he was Ukrainian while he was speaking on his mobile phone in the city of Łódź, police said. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken nose, a fractured jaw and other head injuries following the assault.

Investigators said the victim, who was later confirmed to be a Polish national, was struck after the attacker allegedly shouted that he did not belong in Poland before fleeing the scene. Police believe the suspect targeted him because he mistakenly assumed he was Ukrainian after overhearing him speak on the phone, although officers say the motive will only be formally determined if a suspect is arrested and questioned.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses as they continue efforts to identify the attacker, who remains at large. Police have also secured CCTV footage from nearby businesses as part of the investigation.

Attack Mistakenly Targeted Polish Man

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According to Łódź Municipal Police, the victim was walking along Piłsudskiego Avenue while making a phone call when an unknown man approached him. Police spokesman Maksymilian Jasiak said the attacker struck the victim at least twice in the head before shouting abuse suggesting he did not belong in Poland, then fled the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital, where doctors treated him for a broken nose, a fractured jaw and other head and facial injuries. He was well enough to provide a formal statement to police the following day.

Investigators said the victim later told officers the attacker appeared to mistake him for a Ukrainian after overhearing him speaking. Police subsequently confirmed the injured man is a Polish citizen, reinforcing investigators' belief that the assault was a case of mistaken identity.

Police Search for Suspect

Police have recovered CCTV footage from nearby businesses and appealed for witnesses to come forward. Jasiak said officers are continuing to search for the suspect and that investigators will determine the final legal classification of the offence only after he has been identified and questioned.

No arrests have been announced and the suspect remains at large.

🇵🇱 In Łódź, Poland, a Polish man assaulted another Pole after mistaking him for a Ukrainian.



According to police, the attacker heard the victim speaking on the phone, assumed he was Ukrainian, punched him repeatedly in the head, and shouted xenophobic slurs.



It was later… pic.twitter.com/ZM6rcUCYd7 — Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) July 14, 2026

Possible Hate Motive Investigated

Police have not suggested the victim was targeted for anything other than the attacker's apparent mistaken belief about his nationality. Investigators continue to examine CCTV footage and witness accounts as they work to establish the motive behind the assault.

The attack comes amid growing concern over reports of hostility towards Ukrainians living in Poland. Although Poland has remained one of Ukraine's strongest supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has welcomed large numbers of refugees, police have investigated several recent incidents involving people allegedly targeted after speaking Ukrainian in public.

In recent weeks, a Polish man was dismissed from his job after being filmed verbally abusing a Ukrainian schoolgirl on a public bus in Bielsko-Biała, while a 19-year-old Ukrainian was reportedly assaulted in Wrocław after speaking his native language.

This is absolutely disgusting. A Polish man assaults a girl on a public bus just because she is Ukrainian.



Polish volunteer Mateusz Rybak, who has spent years helping Ukraine, shared this video from Bielsko-Białan and wrote: “I despise such Poles. Touching a child just because… pic.twitter.com/EMcAfkuUsP — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rshereme) July 13, 2026

Police have not announced any arrests and continue to appeal for witnesses as detectives work to identify the suspect and determine whether the alleged assault should be treated as a hate-motivated offence under Polish law.