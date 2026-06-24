ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has suffered life-changing injuries, including the amputation of his left arm, following a serious road traffic collision in Missouri involving a semitruck.

The 42-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the crash in Jasper County and has since undergone emergency surgery as he begins a lengthy recovery. Officials confirmed he sustained multiple traumatic injuries, while the semitruck driver was not injured.

Missouri Crash Involving Semitruck and Ford Bronco

The collision occurred on Wednesday in Jasper County, Missouri, while Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco. According to local reports, the vehicle crossed the centre line before colliding with an oncoming semitruck.

Emergency services responded immediately, and Miller was airlifted to Mercy Hospital for urgent treatment. The crash has been widely reported as a serious road traffic accident involving a significant impact.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the semitruck was not injured. Investigators remain focused on determining the circumstances that caused the vehicle to drift across the roadway.

The incident has attracted widespread attention due to Miller's public profile in American football media and his prominent role in NFL Draft coverage.

Emergency Surgery and Life-Saving Amputation

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Following the crash, Miller was treated for multiple fractures, including broken ribs and other serious injuries. Medical teams determined that his left arm required amputation as a life-saving measure because of the extent of the trauma.

He remains under medical care at Mercy Hospital, where he continues treatment and the early stages of rehabilitation. Doctors have described his condition as stable following surgery, although his recovery is expected to be extensive.

The severity of his injuries highlights the force of the impact in the Missouri semitruck collision, which left Miller requiring multiple urgent medical interventions.

Matt Miller Issues Statement from Hospital

In a public statement shared on X, Miller expressed gratitude to medical staff and emergency responders who treated him following the crash.

He said, 'Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I'm deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I'm incredibly fortunate to be writing this.'

Miller also acknowledged the extent of his injuries, stating, 'I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I'm focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.'

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I'm deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I'm incredibly fortunate to be writing this.... — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

He thanked supporters for their messages and added that he hopes to return to his work at ESPN covering football, including future NFL Draft classes.

Who Is Matt Miller and His Role at ESPN

Miller is a well-known NFL Draft analyst who joined ESPN in 2021 as a contributor before becoming a year-round analyst in 2022. He regularly appears on programmes including NFL Live and SportsCenter, providing scouting insight and draft analysis.

His work has made him a familiar voice in NFL Draft coverage, particularly when evaluating emerging college talent and projecting professional prospects. He is also a graduate of Missouri Southern State University and a father of two.

Industry Attention and Recovery Outlook

News of Miller's accident has prompted an outpouring of support across the American football media landscape, where he is regarded as one of the sport's leading draft analysts.

His recovery is expected to take considerable time, with ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation ahead. Despite the severity of his injuries, Miller has made clear his intention to return to broadcasting when possible, including future coverage of the NFL Draft cycle.