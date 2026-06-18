A three-year-old boy was left fighting for his life after a stranger allegedly hurled him into a crocodile enclosure at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire, triggering a major attempted murder investigation and leaving visitors at the scene in shock. Police say the child, who was mauled before being dragged from the water, is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Officers were called to Johnson's of Old Hurst at 13:24 after reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure. It is understood the boy was mauled by the crocodile before being rescued from the enclosure. He was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries and was said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Stranger Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are investigating.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: 'At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances. We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other. Officers are supporting the boy's family at hospital, and our thoughts remain with them.'

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty said he was 'liaising with senior officers at Gold Command who are treating this as a critical incident', adding: 'This is now a live criminal investigation and I would ask people to refrain from speculation online. My thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time.'

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance all attended the scene. 'A child was transported by road to hospital for further care,' the spokesperson added.

🚨#BREAKING: A 3-YEAR-OLD BOY HAS BEEN THROWN INTO A CROCODILE ENCLOSURE BY A 30-YEAR-OLD MALE AND HAS BEEN MAULED.



THE ATTACK WAS "RANDOM" AND THE MAN TOSSED THE BOY AT THE CROCODILES IN THE UK.



HE HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED M*RDER.



THEY ARE NOT NAMING THE ATTACKER. pic.twitter.com/CojUH0HFyY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 18, 2026

Inside The Crocodile Barn: Raised Walkways Over Deep Water

The physical layout of the crocodile facility at Johnson's of Old Hurst is central to understanding how this incident unfolded. The crocodiles are kept in a converted cattle barn, which has metal-fenced elevated walkways looking down on large pools of water surrounded by tropical vegetation. A visitor review published on a travel platform described the tropical house as accessed via a tall wooden ramp, from which guests look directly down into the pools below.

Visitors are only able to view the animals from a raised platform above the enclosure. The elevated design, intended to keep the public separated from the reptiles, apparently did not prevent the boy from entering the pit when he was allegedly thrown in by the arrested man.

Chris Newman, director at the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, who has previously swum with the zoo's crocodiles, spoke starkly about the animals' instincts. 'They're a reactionary animal, so if something was thrown into the enclosure, then the natural response of that animal would be to bite it,' he said. 'This is just one of those unimaginable nightmares. For something like this to happen is just shocking beyond belief. I feel so sorry for everyone involved.'

The attack occurred one day after the zoo celebrated International Crocodile Day, a coincidence that underlined the inherent dangers of keeping large reptiles accessible to the public.

🚨#BREAKING: Man arrested for attempted MURDƐR in the UK after boy, 3, ends up in a zoo crocodile enclosure



London - A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted MURDƐR after a 3-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in central England on Thursday… pic.twitter.com/kirc0F3LGR — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 18, 2026

From Working Farm To Controversial Private Zoo

Johnson's of Old Hurst is not a typical zoo. It is a family-owned enterprise combining a zoo, butchery, farm shop, tea room and steakhouse, describing itself on its website as 'a working farm and zoo with tropical gardens located in the heart of the countryside'.

The crocodiles were initially kept to help dispose of waste meat from the butchery, but they eventually became the foundation of a full zoo. The operation was brought to national attention when it featured in the 2021 ITV two-part documentary Britain's Tiger Kings, On The Trail With Ross Kemp, which examined private owners of dangerous wild animals across the UK. Andy Johnson, the farm's owner, told the programme that he hoped his body would one day be fed to the crocodiles, a remark that now carries a grim resonance.

The zoo's reptile house was closed until further notice out of 'respect' to the boy's family, Johnsons said in a social media post, adding that its 'thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family'. The zoo houses more than 100 animals, including African lions, Bengal tigers, sloth bears and crocodiles. It also offers paid-for experiences including a 30-minute crocodile feeding session for £80 ($102) and a lion feeding session for £100 ($127).

What Happens Next In The Police And Safety Probe

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The arrest on suspicion of attempted murder signals the severity with which Cambridgeshire Police are treating the incident. The Major Crime Unit's involvement indicates the investigation will encompass forensic evidence, witness accounts from visitors present at the time and scrutiny of the enclosure's safety infrastructure.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening, and the boy remained in critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital as his family kept vigil under the care of specially trained officers.

The case raises questions about the adequacy of safety barriers at private zoos housing dangerous animals, questions that regulators and the zoo industry will now be under pressure to address.