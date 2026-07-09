Kylian Mbappé has re-emerged as the leading contender to be regarded as the world's best footballer. That's according to Fox Sports football analyst Matteo Bonetti, who believes the France captain is finally fulfilling the promise many predicted years ago.

For much of the past decade, Mbappé was widely viewed as the natural successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward burst onto the global stage by helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup at just 19 years old, becoming the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final.

His reputation grew further at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where he claimed the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including a memorable hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Despite his individual brilliance, France lost the title on penalties as Messi lifted the World Cup, shifting much of the attention toward the Argentine legend's crowning achievement.

Bonetti believes the conversation has now swung back in Mbappé's favour. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a prolific 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring seven goals in five matches.

During the tournament, Mbappé also became France's all-time leading scorer and climbed to 19 career World Cup goals, moving ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose on the competition's all-time scoring list, leaving him just one goal behind Messi's record.

'Nobody in history has scored more World Cup knockout goals. Nobody has scored more World Cup winners. He leads a France team that looks like the most complete side in the tournament — and he hasn't even needed to be great every night for Les Bleus to win all five,' Bonetti wrote.

Mbappé Offers More Than Goals

Bonetti acknowledged the achievements of other football superstars but argued that none currently match Mbappé's complete skill set.

'Yes, Messi is having a magical farewell, and Erling Haaland is dragging Norway into places Norway has never been. But Messi is 39, playing his last dance. Ronaldo just exited his final World Cup in the round of 16. And Haaland, for all his ruthlessness, is a specialist — the greatest penalty-box predator alive, and proudly nothing else,' Bonetti argued.

'Mbappé is the full package. World-class pace that still breaks defensive lines in a dead sprint. The technical ability to beat a man off either side. He can live on the left touchline or through the middle. And he is a clinical finisher through and through. Strikers usually get one or two of those gifts. He got the whole package,' he assessed.

World Cup Success Could Seal Mbappé's GOAT Status

Bonetti argued that Mbappé's achievements could soon be recognised with the one major individual honour that has eluded him throughout his career.

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'Win this World Cup as the star of the show — the record within reach, the Golden Boot in play, the best team in the field — and that conversation ends in about four seconds.'

Bonetti's assessment reflects the growing momentum behind Mbappé's outstanding World Cup campaign and the renewed belief that he has become football's premier player.

Whether his performances ultimately deliver France another world title and finally secure the Ballon d'Or remains to be seen. If he maintains his current form, Bonetti's prediction could prove accurate, but only time will tell.