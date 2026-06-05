Popular YouTube personality Jesse Ridgway, widely known to millions of subscribers as McJuggerNuggets, has confirmed that he and his wife, Ashley Ridgway, chose to terminate their pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The digital content creator disclosed the medical update on his X account, sparking an intense global conversation regarding reproductive freedom, prenatal testing, and the boundaries of internet culture. While defending the decision as the correct choice for his family's future, Ridgway revealed that the couple has been subjected to a wave of online hostility and public judgment during what he described as a deeply traumatic period.

The Reaction to the Result

The couple, who originally shared their pregnancy announcement with followers in March, received devastating news weeks later when a genetic screening flagged Trisomy 21, the clinical term for Down syndrome.

The couple chose to document their initial reactions on video, where his wife broke down in tears upon learning the result. The couple also openly shared their uncertainty with their audience. 'We talked about terminating the pregnancy,' Ridgway said, acknowledging to viewers that they had several 'hard conversations' ahead as they meticulously weighed their options before making a final decision.

Adding that the situation was 'very overwhelming and confusing to navigate,' given that Ashley was 'almost halfway through this thing.' Meanwhile, Ashley also said that she was 'ready' and that the 'nursery baked out,' but the news has disrupted the plan.

Couple Confirmed Terminating the Pregnancy

Following their initial reaction video, Ridgway shared a definitive update on X, confirming that they had ultimately chosen to terminate the pregnancy after extensive consideration. The YouTuber stated that the decision was a choice 'not made lightly', adding that they were 'devastated' and that the situation 'has been extremely traumatic for both of us, especially Ashley.'

This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21.



The choice was not made lightly. We really appreciate all of the personal stories that you guys shared with us, especially the unconditional support we received from fans… — Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 3, 2026

Outlining the clinical factors that informed their choice, Ridgway wrote: '50% of babies with DS have heart defects. 75% will have hearing challenges. Over 50% will have vision problems... sadly, the list is long... Down Syndrome isn't a "blessing", it is objectively shitty from a health perspective. I didn't realize just how rough it is for the child, let alone the family... more often than not, they would be fully dependent on others for the rest of their life.'

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He added, 'The miscarriage risk is also close to 50%, which made matters worse... We spoke with doctors, friends, family, and genetic counselors and learned that up to 90% of women terminate their pregnancy after learning the baby has Trisomy 21.'

The influencer suggested these choices are rarely discussed openly because terminations happen privately due to a fear of public shame. His family's experience mirrors a broader statistical reality.

Following a confirmed diagnosis of Trisomy 21 through amniocentesis, around 74 per cent of expectant parents in the United States, according to the Down Syndrome Population Research database, and up to 90 per cent in the United Kingdom, based on NHS England data, choose to terminate the pregnancy.

Those who continue the pregnancy may raise a child with special needs or pursue adoption through specialist agencies. Clinicians stress that such decisions are deeply personal and should be made by families based on their individual circumstances, resources, and medical guidance.

Audience Backlash and the Ethics of Vlogging

The decision to document this private reproductive crisis has deeply polarised the internet. Critics argue the couple crossed an ethical line by broadcasting a raw genetic dilemma for digital mass consumption, with many top-voted comments asserting that 'some things don't need to be filmed' and accusing the creators of exploiting the situation for monetisation.

Conversely, numerous viewers defended the Ridgways, arguing that it is entirely up to the family to evaluate whether they have the capacity to care for a child with a profound lifelong disability.

This is so sad and awful. We CAN'T stand silently by.



Research shows 99% of people with Down syndrome are happy with their lives, and their families love them.



Families deserve truthful information & support. People with Down syndrome deserve to live. They should never be… https://t.co/y29lHF93Tr pic.twitter.com/xB3b2xMYPe — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 4, 2026

The fallout intensified as advocacy groups and internet users challenged the narrative. The pro-life organisation Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America issued a public challenge, stating:

'This is so sad and awful. We CAN'T stand silently by. Research shows 99% of people with Down syndrome are happy with their lives, and their families love them.' The group added that families deserve objective guidance and that children should not face discrimination based on prenatal health screenings.

Online backlash quickly turned hostile, with some users branding the couple 'evil' and others contrasting the decision with the family's previous content. Critics accused them of hypocrisy, noting they had spent thousands of pounds on ACL surgery for their pet dog but chose to terminate a pregnancy after a disability diagnosis.

On X, Ridgway defended the decision, saying they believed it was ultimately 'beneficial for our family.' He added that, while it would take time to move on, they hoped to try again in the future and 'have a better outcome.'